Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window across Europe. The Blues have signed seven players this month and are looking to add further reinforcements before tonight's transfer deadline.

According to ESPN UK, Chelsea's expenditure so far this month (€152 million) has been more than twice that of every club in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined (€60 million). The west London giants have signed David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), Andre Santos, Mykhailo Mudryk, Malo Gusto and Noni Madueke.

However, the Blues are not done with their spending spree yet and have reportedly renewed their pursuit of Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, offering to pay the World Cup winner's €120 million release clause.

While there could still be new arrivals at Chelsea before the window shuts, there is also the possibility of outgoing transfers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three first-team players who could leave the West London giants before the end of the winter transfer deadline.

3 Chelsea first-team players who could leave on transfer deadline day

#3 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech is attracting interest from PSG

Hakim Ziyech has attracted a lot of transfer interest from various clubs in recent windows due to his lack of minutes at Chelsea. The Moroccan winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move from Ajax in 2020. The club's recent transfer activities could further hamper his chances.

Ziyech could the club this January in a bid to secure more game time elsewhere.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are one of the clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old. The French club are currently in negotiations with Chelsea in a bid to secure a loan move for Ziyech.

Ziyech hopes to join PSG, he already accepted — but more talks will follow today. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are still discussing the formula for Hakim Ziyech deal. No decision yet between the two clubs.Ziyech hopes to join PSG, he already accepted — but more talks will follow today. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are still discussing the formula for Hakim Ziyech deal. No decision yet between the two clubs. 🇲🇦 #DeadlineDayZiyech hopes to join PSG, he already accepted — but more talks will follow today. https://t.co/gu0AnBEhGq

PSG are also keen to include an option to buy the winger after the loan move.

#2 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher is attracting interests from Everton

Another first-team player at Stamford Bridge who could likely leave before the January transfer window shuts is Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder hasn't been able to replicate his form from his loan at Crystal Palace last season.

The competition for a starting spot in Chelsea's midfield has also greatly affected his playing time, as he has been used sparingly. He has only managed 738 minutes in the league this season.

However, Gallagher has been on the radar of several Premier League club sides. One possible destination for the 22-year-old midfielder could be Everton.

The Toffees have reportedly tabled an offer in the region of £40 million. They are also willing to pay an extra £5 million in add-ons in a bid to sign Gallagher this January.

Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. EXCL: Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons.Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. EXCL: Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons. 🚨🔵 #EFCChelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. https://t.co/xZeuGqaR01

It will be interesting to see if the Blues are willing to cash-in on their academy product. The signing of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez will be a significant factor in Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Jorginho

Jorginho is Chelsea's vice-captain

Not many Blues fans will be happy to see vice-captain Jorginho leave on deadline day, with Premier League leaders Arsenal said to be keen on his signature.

Mikel Arteta's team are in need of a midfielder this January, with the Gunners having reportedly made inquiries for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

The Brazil-born Italy international, who is currently in the final months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, is the latest name on Arsenal's list of midfield targets.

Chelsea, open to sell Jorginho but will ask for important fee to let him leave 6 months before end of contract Arsenal approach Chelsea for Jorginho! It’s now an option in case Caicedo deal won’t go through with Brighton still reluctant to sellChelsea, open to sell Jorginho but will ask for important fee to let him leave 6 months before end of contract #CFC Arsenal approach Chelsea for Jorginho! It’s now an option in case Caicedo deal won’t go through with Brighton still reluctant to sell 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCChelsea, open to sell Jorginho but will ask for important fee to let him leave 6 months before end of contract #CFC https://t.co/ahkNSwakqC

The Blues will need to make a crucial decision as to whether to cash in on Jorginho now or lose him on a free in the summer.

Should the transfer eventually work out, he will join former Petr Cech, Willian and David Luiz to make the switch across London in recent seasons.

