Premier League: 3 Chelsea loanees who can shine for the Blues this season if given the chance

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Chelsea Football Club face a potentially disastrous situation next season. They have been slapped with a transfer ban, which means they will be unable to sign any players.

While Chelsea have appealed to CAS in the hope of overturning the ban, the summer transfer window has already started. It seems that even if the ban is lifted, Chelsea will get a shortened window and will not be able to fulfill key targets.

Amidst all of this chaos, Eden Hazard has moved to Real Madrid. Moreover, Maurizio Sarri has also left Chelsea on mutual terms and has signed a contract with Juventus.

The above-mentioned situation has been aggravated further with key players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi going down with long-term injuries.

Chelsea are left with no option but to continue with their current squad and bring more players in from the loan army as reinforcements.

Loanees at Stamford Bridge do not have a very good record of being promoted to the first team. The transfer ban, however, provides an opportunity to change the past; an opportunity to shrink the everlasting gap between the academy and the first team.

Here, we take a look at 3 players who could lead Chelsea through this turbulent phase.

Tammy Abraham (2018-19 - Aston Villa)

Tammy Abraham has been in sensational form at Aston Villa. He has been scoring goals continuously, racking up some truly impressive numbers. He has shown some very important qualities that strikers at Chelsea have lacked.

Tammy has been involved in 29 goals, scoring a whopping 26 and creating 3 in the Championship. His prowess was also on show during the playoffs, where he calmly scored a penalty to lead his team towards the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final: Second Leg

Before his Aston Villa loan, Tammy was a raw talent. His goal-scoring ability was based on the quality of service his teammates offered. He required the team around him to build up play and give him chances to convert.

This weakness was exposed in his stint at Swansea City, where he was deprived of good service and he failed to do much. At Swansea, Abraham was a shadow of himself and failed to create any sort of impact.

This season, Aston Villa provided him with the break that he needed. He was just more involved in general. He often dropped deep to link up play, and his work-rate was quite high.

Chelsea's problem at the front has been dragging on for too long. They need a permanent solution, and Abraham seems like the perfect answer. Giving him time to settle at the top will further enhance his character and allow him to lead the Chelsea line for years to come.

Abraham has proved himself and deserves a shot at Stamford Bridge. This season could announce the arrival of a homegrown forward that could dominate the Premier League for years to come.

