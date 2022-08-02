3 Chelsea players who could be affected should Marc Cucurella sign for the Blues this summer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defender has been the subject of a transfer move away from the Amex Stadium, with Manchester City initially keen on his signature.

However, Brighton's valuation of Cucurella has made it difficult for the Citizens to secure a move. This has now opened the door for Chelsea to try and sign a deal for the highly-rated fullback.

The West London club are currently keen to strengthen their team ahead of the new season. The possible arrival of Cucurella will most certainly add quality to the Blues' defense.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was Brighton's Player of the Season last campaign after his brilliant display for the Seagulls. He played in a total of 39 games, scoring one goal and helping his team keep 10 cleansheets.

Pys @CFCPys Cucurella created the 3rd most amount of open play chances from fullbacks last season whilst making the 2nd most tackles from fullbacks in the 2021/22 season also the most ball recoveries.🛡 Cucurella created the 3rd most amount of open play chances from fullbacks last season whilst making the 2nd most tackles from fullbacks in the 2021/22 season also the most ball recoveries.🛡🔵 https://t.co/TV0deohnlG

While Cucurella's possible arrival would be a huge addition to Thomas Tuchel's team, it could come at the expense of some other Chelsea players.

#3. Malang Sarr

Sarr started 16 games for Chelsea last season

One player whose game time could be reduced should Cucurella eventually seal a switch to Chelsea is defender Malang Sarr.

The French defender was one of the Blues' first-team players who recorded the least game time last season. Sarr played 19 games in all competitions for Tuchel's team, recording 1487 minutes on the pitch.

Recall that Sarr predominantly operated in two positions for the Blues last season, namely as a left-centre-back and left-back. Those two positions also suit Cucurella well enough.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

LB

LCB



Marc Cucurella won both of Brighton’s 2021/22 Player of The Season awards whilst playing three different positions… LWBLBLCBMarc Cucurella won both of Brighton’s 2021/22 Player of The Season awards whilst playing three different positions… LWB ✅LB ✅LCB ✅Marc Cucurella won both of Brighton’s 2021/22 Player of The Season awards whilst playing three different positions… 🔥 https://t.co/vSTBj3b5ao

The Spaniard can play as a left-back, left-centre-back and left-wing-back, which could push Sarr down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

#2. Marcos Alonso

Alonso is an experienced left-back

It will be interesting to see what happens to Marcos Alonso should his countryman Cucurella eventually join the Blues this summer from Brighton.

Alonso has been the second-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge ever since English defender Ben Chilwell joined the Blues in the summer of 2020.

However, the 31-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Barcelona this summer, as per Metro. If his move to Barcelona doesn't happen, the experienced defender could end up becoming Chelsea's third-choice at left-back for the 2022-23 campaign.

#1. Chelsea's first choice at LB: Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League

Another Chelsea player who could be affected by the possible arrival of Cucurella is English fullback Ben Chilwell.

The 25-year-old Englishman has been the first-choice left-back for the Blues since arriving from Leicester City in 2020.

Chilwell has played a total of 55 games for the Blues, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. However, his ACL injury, which he suffered against Juventus last season, ruled him out of action for a lengthy period.

Despite returning to full fitness, Chilwell has looked very rusty in preseason action and will find it difficult to rival Cucurella for a starting shirt. He could possibly find game time a bit difficult to come by next season should Tuchel choose to play Cucurella in his preferred left-wing-back position.

CFC_HashTag💧 @EbereCFC If Chelsea pulls through, Chilwell will definitely have a serious battle on his hands. Because Cucurella plays like a Rolls-Royce . If Chelsea pulls through, Chilwell will definitely have a serious battle on his hands. Because Cucurella plays like a Rolls-Royce . https://t.co/DeRy4KusYY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far