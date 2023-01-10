3 Chelsea players who could be affected by the possible arrival of Joao Felix

Chelsea have struggled in the attacking department in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Blues have only scored 20 Premier League goals this season and are currently tenth in the league standings.

Their poor performances in several competitions have left the supporters worrying, which has mounted pressure on current manager Graham Potter.

The porous performances of the side's attackers have prompted club owner Todd Boehly to search for a formidable attacker in the ongoing January transfer window. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are currently close to signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal worth around €11 million.

We look at three players that could be indirectly affected by his possible arrival.

#3 Christian Pulisic

One player who could be greatly affected by Felix's arrival is Christian Pulisic. The American has majorly operated as a left-winger under Potter and he has clearly not lived up to expectations. Pulisic has netted only one goal and registered two assists in 21 appearances this season.

Felix is a versatile player who can play in multiple positions, including on the left wing. Due to Pulisic's poor run of form, Felix's arrival could see him axed out of the team's starting XI, reducing his game time.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese forward has not been clinical in front of goal and is one of the big-name strikers who has underperformed the most in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Aubameyang has netted only three goals in 15 appearances for the Blues this season. Poor performances in several games have led to him not starting on a regular basis at Chelsea in recent months.

Felix primarily loves to play behind a striker and could also feature as a center-forward as well. In recent months, Potter has preferred Kai Havertz as the main striker.

If Felix joins Chelsea, he could be deployed as a second striker or centre-forward. This would push Aubameyang down the pecking order and limit his opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Raheem Sterling

The Englishman is one of the players that the Blues signed last summer and was expected to improve the overall performance of the attack. Sterling has not been completely convincing at Chelsea.

The former Manchester City forward has netted six goals and has registered two assists in 22 appearances this season while operating as a leftwinger.

Felix is a versatile player and was highly efficient when he featured on the left flank for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He netted one goal and registered two assists in four appearances.

His potential arrival could see Sterling being deployed to other positions instead of his preferred position in attack.

