3 Chelsea players Graham Potter could drop from the starting XI against Manchester City

Chelsea will return to Premier League action this Thursday with a crucial home fixture against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The game could be crucial for the Blues in their quest to secure Champions League qualification this season, following an abysmal start to the campaign by their standards.

The West London giants are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United. They are also 19 points shy of league leaders Arsenal.

Graham Potter will need to get his selection right on Thursday if Chelsea are to stand a chance of picking up a point against Manchester City.

A few players could be dropped from the starting XI after their disappointing display in the 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest last weekend. As such, this article will take a look at three of them.

#3 Cesar Azpilicueta

Ceasr Azpilicueta is Chelsea's captain

The Spanish defender has featured in Chelsea's last two Premier League games due to the injury suffered by fellow right-back Reece James.

Cesar Apilicueta, however, hasn't impressed for the Blues in those outings against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The 33-year-old's lack of pace has constantly been exploited by opposing teams during counters and he barely offers anything in attack.

The Blues captain could be one of the first names that could be sacrificed from the starting XI against City. The English tactician could revert to a back-three formation to contain the lethal attack of Guardiola's team.

#2 Jorginho

Kovacic could replace Jorginho against City

Another Blues player who could be dropped from the starting XI against Manchester City is vice-captain Jorginho.

The 31-year-old star failed to exert dominance in midfield during Chelsea's disappointing draw at Forest. He was later substituted by Conor Gallagher in the 73rd minute.

With Mateo Kovacic now available for selection, Jorginho could be the man to make way for the Croatian midfielder in the starting XI against City.

#1 Kai Havertz

Havertz struggled against Nottingham Forest

The 23-year-old German forward had a very quiet game against Forest as the Blues struggled to break down their opponents.

Havertz has started Chelsea's last two games since the return of the Premier League following the World Cup break. However, the German could be dropped for a more recognizable striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese centre-forward hasn't also been at his best since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer but his wealth of experience could be key against Manchester City.

Aubamenyang has faced the Citizens 10 times in his playing career and has scored two goals against the defending champions.

