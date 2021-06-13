3 Chelsea players to watch out for at Euro 2020

Chelsea will have 17 players on international duty at Euro 2020 this summer. The tournament is finally underway after a year-long delay and a total of 24 teams will compete in the tournament.

The Blues endured a difficult campaign until Thomas Tuchel was hired in January. Although Chelsea lost the FA Cup final against Leicester City and failed to win their final league game to Aston Villa, the Blues managed to win the Champions League by beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

With so many stars on international duty, let's take a look at 3 Chelsea players to watch out for at the Euros.

#3 Billy Gilmour (Scotland)

Billy Gilmour has a bright future for both club and country.

Billy Gilmour was impressive in the heart of midfield during his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool in the 2-0 FA Cup win last season. He earned plaudits from fans and media for consistently performing at a high level throughout the 2020-21 season.

However, the last six months have seen a steep decline in appearances for the 20-year old. Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at the club, Gilmour has become a bit-part player at Chelsea, with the German preferring Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic as his preferred options in midfield.

On the international stage, Gilmour did not make his debut until he earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020. Since then he has appeared twice in as many games and has impressed in the friendlies ahead of the tournament.

Good to get some more minutes! Took a knock but feeling okay! On to the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fqe71dG6GI — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 6, 2021

The Scots have returned to a major tournament after a 22-year hiatus. Manager Steve Clarke's team have been drawn in Group D with Croatia, Czech Republic, and neighbors England. While England and Croatia are full of superstars, Scotland possesses a relatively modest group of players.

Billy Gilmour will be fighting for a berth in the starting eleven with competition coming from the likes of Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, and Stuart Armstrong.

In his short career, the former Rangers man has shown his quality on the pitch. Gilmour is a strong and demanding midfielder who is always on the lookout for penetrating passes. After being called upon by manager Stuart Clarke, expect the Chelsea midfielder to shine for the Scots.

#2 N'Golo Kante (France)

N'Golo Kante will be crucial for France at Euro 2020

N'Golo Kante has arguably been the signing of the decade for the Blues. Since joining the Blues from Leicester in 2016, Kante has been an integral part of the club and has produced 'out of the world' performances on a regular basis.

The diminutive midfielder produced some sparkling displays in midfield for Chelsea throughout the closing stages of last season. His impressive performances against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final and final, respectively, rightly earned him a lot of plaudits.

The Chelsea midfielder is also an important member of Didier Deschamps' France side. His partnership with Paul Pogba at the heart of the pitch was an important factor in France's World Cup triumph in 2018.

France president Emmanuel Macron backs N'Golo Kante for the Ballon d'Or 🏆🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Lx4gSYJR4Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2021

Les Bleus are tipped as the favorites to win Euro 2020 and will expect Kane to pull the strings in midfield. If he manages to put in another spectacular showing at the highest level, he could be a front-runner for this year's Balon d'Or as well.

#1 Mason Mount (England)

Chelsea's Mason Mount will be a crucial player for England this summer.

Mason Mount is enjoying a purple patch with both club and country. In addition to the Champions League triumph with the Blues, he also has been named Chelsea's Player of the Year.

Mount had to beat competition from the likes of James Maddinson, Jack Grealish, and others to guarantee a spot in Gareth Southgate's England project. He will now be full of confidence and looks to be a promising starter for the Three Lions.

Mount's creativity and off-the-ball work make him an attractive proposition for managers. The 22-year-old has shown a knack for performing out of his skin in high-pressure situations. His goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final and his assist to Kai Havertz in the final proved his importance to the team in crunch situations.

Mason Mount after winning the UEFA Champions League Final

Mount’s form for club and country has made him indispensable. He is expected to start either in midfield or in an attacking role alongside captain Harry Kane further up the pitch.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar