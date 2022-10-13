3 Chelsea players who are without a single minute of football under Graham Potter

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge since taking charge of the Blues in September.

The English tactician is on a five-game unbeaten streak, securing four wins and a draw. He has also been able to revive Chelsea's Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

Potter's arrival has also transformed the Blues' playing pattern as they are more direct and dominant in attack while maintaining a decent defensive shape. The west London club have scored 11 goals in five games while conceding twice and keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the process.

Potter has also been flexible with his squad rotation, with a couple of fringe players being handed game time. A couple, however, are still yet to play under the new Chelsea head coach after five games.

We look at three first-team players without a single minute of action under the Blues' new head coach.

#3 Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is yet to play under Potter this season

It's unclear what plans Potter has for midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder is yet to play a single minute of football under the Blues manager.

Zakaria was among the players signed by Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with his move from Juventus being a season-long-loan deal. While the other summer signings have adapted to life at the club, Zakaria seems to be left in the dark at the moment.

The change in management at Chelsea does not seem to have had any positive effect on his lack of game time at the club. As per the DailyStar, the west London outfit could terminate the midfielder's contract in January.

#2 Edouard Mendy

Mendy has kept just one clean sheet this season

Edouard Mendy is one of the few players whose playing time seems to have been affected by Potter's appointment at Chelsea. The Senegalese shot-stopper is yet to taste a single minute of game time between the sticks for the Blues despite returning from injury.

The Chelsea head coach has opted to play Spanish shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal in his first five games. As it stands, Mendy finds himself in an unusual position at the club, as he has always been the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper since joining in 2020.

Mendy's form at the start of the ongoing campaign was disappointing, as he conceded 10 goals in Chelsea's six games this season. He also kept one clean sheet in the process for the Blues.

#1 N'Golo Kante

Kante's last appearance for Chelsea this season was against Tottenham

The French midfielder has endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, which has been disrupted by injuries. After picking up a hamstring injury on August 14 against London rivals Tottenham, N'Golo Kante is yet to feature for Chelsea in any competition.

The 31-year-old is currently among the names who are yet to also play any minutes under the new head coach Potter. Kante is considered an integral part of the Blues' first team. He should be expected to start for the west London outfit once declared fit.

