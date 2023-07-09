A massive clearout is currently underway at Chelsea this summer. In a bid to revamp as well as trim their large squad, the Blues have shipped seven first-team players in the ongoing transfer window already.

Some of these stars were key players for the club and their absence will be felt at Stamford Bridge. Without further ado, let's take a look at three Chelsea summer departures that will be missed the most.

#3 Mason Mount

Mason Mount joined rivals Manchester United

Mason Mount joined league rivals Manchester United this summer for £60 million in a move that has not gone down with most fans of the London club. The 24-year-old Englishman came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and was seen as a long-term Chelsea player.

However, contract issues and future ambitions paved the way for an exit for one of the Blues' most creative and brilliant midfielders in recent years. Since making his first-team debut in 2019, Mount played the most minutes for the club. He also scored more goals (33), provided more assists (37), and created more chances than anyone at Chelsea in that time.

This proves how important the Manchester United midfielder was to his former employees. He is the kind of player that new coach Mauricio Pochettino could have built his team around.

Mount won consecutive Chelsea Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He scored 33 goals and created 37 assists in 195 games for his boyhood club.

#2 Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azplicueta will join Atletico Madrid

The Spain international recently announced his departure from Chelsea after 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. He had one year left on his contract with the Blues but left as a free agent following a mutual consent termination.

Azpilicueta joined the Premier League club in 2012 from Olympique Marseille. He rose through the ranks from a squad member to become a club captain and legend. He won every trophy possible with the Blues and was a diligent and reliable player.

The Spaniard was the club's captain since 2019. His experience and leadership qualities will be greatly missed. Mauricio Pohettino will have to assign a new captain to lead his team.

The Pamplona-born defender made 508 appearances for Chelsea and is sixth on the club's all-time list of appearances. He scored 17 goals and provided 56 assists in the process.

#1 N'Golo Kante

Ngolo Kante moved to Saudi Arabia

French midfielder N'Golo Kante left Chelsea this summer, joining Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

He joined the west London side in 2016 after a breakthrough 2015-16 season with Leicester City, which saw him win the Premier League.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was one of the club's stand-out players throughout his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge. A truly world-class player and a fan favorite due to his work input on the pitch, Kante was loved by many.

He was amply utilized by all the coaches who managed the club during his years at Stamford Bridge. The only exception was last season where he missed a good chunk of games due to injury, making just nine appearances across competitions.

Kante was the engine of Chelsea's midfield and led the club to multiple successes. He helped them win the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the coveted UEFA Champions League.

Additionally, he was crowned the club's Player of the Year in 2018. A humble legend, he made a total of 216 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists.

