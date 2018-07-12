Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 clubs CR7 should have considered joining instead of Juventus

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Feature
26.10K   //    12 Jul 2018, 19:23 IST

Enter

Cristiano Ronaldo is a giant name in football. Having developed into a world-class player at Manchester United, his performances at Real Madrid made him a legendary player. He has won 26 trophies in his career, which includes 5 Champions League tittles. 

Being the all time leading goalscorer for Real Madrid by scoring 311 goals in 292 matches, Ronaldo played an influential part in Real Madrid's 3 successive Champions League titles. He also, jointly with Lionel Messi, holds the record of winning the Ballon d'Or for a record 5 times.

Having single-handedly won the Euro 2016 for Portugal, Ronaldo was in scintillating form at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and scored 4 goals. His dream of winning the World Cup eluded him as Portugal crashed out in the Round of 16.

After almost 10 breathtaking years with Real Madrid, he has joined Juventus for €105 million. Despite joining Juventus for a fresh challenge, it would have been better for him if he joined his boyhood clubs or could have ventured into new greener pastures, like joining his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney in USA or going to lucrative China.

Let us have a look at the 3 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo should have considered joining instead of Juventus.

Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football Cristiano Ronaldo
