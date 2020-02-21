3 clubs David Silva could join next summer

Manchester City celebrate after winning at QPR on the final day of teh 2011-12 season

David Silva is a living Manchester City legend. The Spaniard is one of the first few who laid the foundations of a new generation at the club. Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Silva, and Sergio Aguero were the players behind a beautiful era at the Etihad. These were the players who played a huge part in Manchester City's climb to the summit of English football.

However, many of these cogs have left the club in the past few years and Aguero and Silva are the only two who are still at City. El Mago, as he is called, is also set to leave this summer as the Spaniard has already announced that this would be his last season with the English Champions.

Let's have a look at the possible destinations the little magician could be plying his trade next summer.

#3 Juventus

Juventus does great business with free transfers

The Italian club has established itself as one of the best clubs when it comes to signing players on free transfers. In the recent few years, the Italian Champions have acquired many world-class players on free with their latest acquisitions including the likes of Dani Alves and Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain and Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal.

With David Silva being a free agent next summer, given their recent midfield struggles, the Italian giants could be tempted to add the Spanish maestro to their roster. Although it remains to be seen whether Silva himself wants to join the Italians or not, it's obvious that he would definitely improve their midfield.

#2 Inter Miami

David Beckham announces his new team in Miami

David Beckham's new MLS franchise is all set to kickstart their first campaign next summer. Beckham has stated many times that he is trying to persuade Europe's biggest talents to play for his club. Although, it's obvious that no top player would spend their careers in a league that doesn't provide qualification to the Champions League, but many players would definitely be excited to end their careers in the MLS and indeed play for Beckham's franchise. At 34, El Mago could himself choose the same path.

#1 Las Palmas

Villarreal CF v UD Las Palmas - La Liga

Silva spent his first few playing years with his local Spanish club, Las Palmas. The team now plays in the Spanish Segunda division (second tier of Spanish football). However he has reitrated his desire to play for his boyhood club many times. He admitted recently that he dreams to play for Las Palmas again and he said

"I am going to play for Las Palmas, it is my local club and I want to play for them".

Very often, we dont see a player as good as Silva playing for a second division side but the Spaniard is more or less destined to fulfil his dream and play for Palmas.

