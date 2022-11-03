3 clubs Eden Hazard could join in January aside Chelsea 

Belgian winger Eden Hazard is currently facing a frustrating 2022-23 football campaign at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old forward has found game time much more difficult to come by under Carlo Ancelotti this season. He has also fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes.

Hazard has been restricted to just 98 minutes of football action in La Liga while making three appearances so far.

Since his €105 million move from Chelsea in 2019, Hazard has registered just seven goals and 11 assists in 72 matches for Los Blancos.

His lack of minutes could possibly force a potential move away from Real Madrid come January in a bid to revive his fading career.

A return to his former Chelsea team could be an ideal option for the Belgian. However, other clubs could also be keen to sign Hazard should he become available at any point in the transfer market.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at three clubs that could be an ideal destination for the winger aside from the Blues.

#3 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Premier League club are one of the few teams that have been linked with the Belgian in recent seasons and could be a possible destination.

According to the Daily Mail, Hazard did turn down a surprise £40 million move to Newcastle United in January.

However, the Magpies' recent rise in the Premier League could tempt the Belgian to make a sensational switch should they make another offer for his services.

Newcastle United are currently fourth in the league standings after 13 games, and are in contention to secure a spot in Europe ahead of next season.

#2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League

Another club who could make an audacious move to sign the Belgian should he become available is Aston Villa.

The Premier League club were able to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in January on loan, making it permanent in the summer. They could be confident of making a move for Hazard.

Unai Emery's appointment as the new head coach of Aston Villa could be a sign of the club showing more ambition for success.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Aston Villa are interested in signing Eden Hazard.



Via Defensa Central BREAKING: Aston Villa are interested in signing Eden Hazard.Via Defensa Central https://t.co/icH7xltzeI

Emery replaced Steven Gerrad in the dugout following a shambolic start to the 2022-23 football campaign. The Spanish tactican has a good track record of winning silverware in his coaching career, which could tempt Hazard for a move.

#1 LOSC Lille

Hazard scored 50 goals for LOSC Lille

The French club side could be another decent option for the winger to revive his career should he opt to leave Real Madrid in the future.

The Belgian began his senior club career with Lille in Ligue 1 and made his professional debut at the age of 16 in 2007.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball 🗣️ LOSC Lille President Olivier Letang:



"Hazard back to Lille? It is not impossible. I'll go to Spain if necessary. It may seem impossible. Obviously, Hazard is an incredible player with a lot of quality. Right now, he is a Real Madrid player and has a contract with that club." 🗣️ LOSC Lille President Olivier Letang:"Hazard back to Lille? It is not impossible. I'll go to Spain if necessary. It may seem impossible. Obviously, Hazard is an incredible player with a lot of quality. Right now, he is a Real Madrid player and has a contract with that club." https://t.co/GzZVt6fV03

He went on to spend five seasons with the club's first team, scoring a total of 50 goals and providing 53 assists in 194 appearances. He then moved to Chelsea in 2012 where he achieved major success.

The Belgian could opt to follow the route of many players in Europe who have returned to their former teams in a bid to revive their careers.

