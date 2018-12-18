3 clubs Lionel Messi might join should he ever decide to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of this generation

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time and the finest footballer in Barcelona’s history. He has won 5 Ballon d’Ors, 4 UEFA Champions League and 9 LaLiga titles for Barcelona in his 14 years’ association with them. He has also scored 572 goals from 656 matches for the Blaugrana and remains one of the highest goal-scorers of all time.

It is very unlikely that he would ever leave Barca and should end his playing career there only. However, things can change rapidly in football and he might end up playing at another European club in future.

Messi has recently expressed a desire to play in Serie A following Cristiano Ronaldo’s casual invitation to join him there. Speculations have been made regarding his possible departure to Napoli to relive the magic created there by fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona.

However, every club cannot afford to sign a player like Messi and Napoli do not seem to have the financial clout for the same. It can also be safely assumed that he would not go to any other Spanish club given his association with Barcelona.

Therefore, just for the sake of it, we take a look at 3 clubs Messi might leave Barca for in the future:

#1 Inter Milan

Inter Milan are one of the rare Serie A clubs that could afford Messi

With Ronaldo already at Juventus and Milan facing some sanctions from UEFA, Inter seem to be the only Italian club capable of signing Messi, should he decide to go to the Serie A.

Inter regularly play in the Champions League and have the necessary financial clout and fanbase to sign a player like Messi. Also, Inter has been home to a lot of Argentine players traditionally. Players like Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso, Walter Samuel and Hernan Crespo have had distinguished spells with the Italian giants.

Inter also have some exciting players like Mauro Icardi, Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic in their line-up and Messi’s inclusion could boost them considerably. Also, Messi might be eager to test himself against the tough defences of Serie A clubs.

Therefore, Inter seem to be an ideal destination for him from every possible perspective. However, it is upto Messi to decide whether he wants to take such a risk in the twilight of his career.

