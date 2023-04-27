3 clubs that have not lost a league game at home across Europe’s top 5 leagues | April 2023

As the 2022-23 season nears its end, several football clubs across Europe are vying for top positions in their respective leagues. While many teams have impressive records at home, only a select few have managed to go an entire league campaign without losing a single home game.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the three clubs that are firmly on course to achieve this impressive feat in Europe's top five leagues. We will explore their strategies, key players, and analyze how they have managed to maintain an unbeatable home record.

So without further ado, let’s dive in and see the three clubs that have lost zero home league games all season.

#3 Union Berlin

Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Union Berlin are doing extraordinarily well in the Bundesliga this season. Since achieving promotion in the 2019-20 season, their rise has been steady and impressive. They finished 11th in their first season in the German top flight, followed by an impressive seventh and fifth place finish in the subsequent seasons.

This season, they have simply been spectacular. Not just because they have completely surprised everyone by being in contention for a Champions League spot, but because they have not lost at home in the league all season. The club have played a total of 14 home games at the moment, winning nine of them and drawing five. In the process, they have scored 25 goals and have conceded just nine.

Union Berlin have played a 3-5-2 formation this season with a heavy emphasis on defending. They have been excellent at catching teams on the break and launching a counter-attack mostly from the wings. In this regard, Sheraldo Becker, Janik Haberer, and Robin Knoche have been key players in the team's run, making the highest goal contributions in attack, midfield, and defense, respectively.

#2 Bayern Munich

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

While Bayern may not exactly be having the best of seasons, the reigning Bundesliga champions are still unbeaten at home in the league this season. Since appointing Thomas Tuchel as their manager, they have struggled for form. They endured a dismal run that saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal and lose their top spot to Borussia Dortmund in the table.

The Bavarian club are generally known for their favored 4-2-3-1 formation, which emphasizes keeping possession of the ball while physically pressuring their opponents. In 14 home league games this season, they have won nine and drawn five games. However, they have scored 44 goals and conceded 14 at home.

In terms of key players in this run, Jamal Musiala stands out as he has the highest goal contributions within the team - 15 goals and 13 assists across competitions. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's 17 goals have been crucial as well as Alphonso Davies' ability to link the defense and attack in his left-back position.

#1 Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have been at the center of some impressive stats this season and are on course to break a few records. Owing to their impressive defensive performances, the team have not lost a single La Liga home game. They have played 15 of those, winning 12 and drawing three times.

What's even more impressive is the fact that they have only conceded a mere two goals at home in La Liga this season, showcasing their exceptional defensive performance. As is customary under Xavi's leadership, the team plays possession football in a 4-3-3 formation. Barcelona thrive on dominating their opponents by keeping the ball and attacking relentlessly.

As far as key players go, Robert Lewandowski's 28 goals across competitions have been one of Barca's saving graces this season. However, the team has struggled in the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, who are arguably their best performers. On the defensive end, Ronald Araujo has been highly impressive at the helm all season long.

