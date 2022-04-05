3 clubs who need Robert Lewandowski more than Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a transfer to FC Barcelona lately. The Polish forward is yet to extend his current contract at Bayern Munich, which will expire in 2023.

Lewandowski will indeed be another step in the right direction for Barcelona. The question, however, lingers: Do Barcelona really need him? They signed the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore (loan) in January and have been playing some scintilating football since.

Aubameyang has netted nine times in 12 games, along with one assist, and looks good to be the main man upfront. Torres has scored six goals and registered five assists in 15 games and is becoming an important player in that frontline.

There is Ansu Fati as well, who is currently ruled out due to injuries. Hence, it does not make immediate sense for Barca to splash money on a premium striker right away.

Hence, in this article, we will be looking at three different clubs that can suit the Polish forward.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City parted ways with Sergio Aguero last summer but are yet to replace him at the Etihad stadium.

Pep Guardiola tried hard to land Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur did not budge on their £150 million evaluation for the English forward.

Currently, the only recognized striker at City is Gabriel Jesus. He has managed six goals and nine assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Hence, Lewandowski could be a good addition for City. As an added advantage, the Polish has already played and fired under Pep Guardiola before at Bayern Munich.

#2 Manchester United

Much like their neighbors City, United are also in need of a frontman. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only striker in form at the club, but he is already 37 years old.

Edinson Cavani, the other veteran is all set to leave United this summer. The likes of Marcus Rashford has been poor in front of goal. Anthony Martial is out on loan with Mason Greenwood currently suspended by the club.

Lewandowski will no doubt be a good addition to Manchester United, as his goal scoring prowess could help the club turn its fortunes around.

#3 Chelsea

The reigning European champions have also faced goal scoring issues this season.

Their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku (£97.5m) has been less than convincing.

The former Inter Milan forward has netted only 12 times all season. His strike partner Timo Werner has also struggled in front of goal, with seven strikes all season.

Chelsea will be an exciting destination for Lewandowski, where Thomas Tuchel could do with a forward who knows how to find the back of the net.

