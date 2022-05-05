3 clubs where Paul Pogba could thrive after underwhelming time at Manchester United

Paul Pogba is one of those players who divides fans. There is no doubt that on his day, the Frenchman is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Equally, he has gone missing for large parts of a season, especially at Manchester United. Believe it or not, there was a time when he used to dominate at the club level.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Pogba appears to have sent his final message to the squad group chat on WhatsApp Paul Pogba appears to have sent his final message to the squad group chat on WhatsApp 👀

It's safe to say that he has not lived up to the £96.5 million fee that United paid to Juventus in 2016. It is also valid that unlike the French national team, United's midfield never found someone to play alongside him.

With the World Cup-winner reportedly set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer, Pogba is likely to be on the radar of several clubs. He still has a lot to offer the world of football. At 29, this will be his last major contract at the top level, and he will have to think long and hard before he picks his destination.

This article will look at three clubs that could be a good fit for him if he were to move there.

Paul Pogba at Chelsea

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea will be under new ownership come the summer, and the club won't be as free-spending as they were under Roman Abramovich. The advantage with Pogba is that he will be a free transfer, so the buying club will have to pay no fee to Manchester United. Where exactly would he fit in under Thomas Tuchel?

He usually thrives in midfield alongside someone who does the leg work. For France, that player is N'Golo Kanté. If he were to sign for the Blues, he could thrive in a 4-2-3-1 formation or a 3-4-3, depending on how Tuchel decides to set up.

Midfielders like Mateo Kovačić and Conor Gallagher would offer the pressing ability that would allow the Frenchman to thrive.

If fit, he could be a great outlet for creative passes, and it would solve an issue that Chelsea have. Before joining United, he reached double figures for goals and assists in three consecutive seasons at Juventus, playing in a midfield three under Antonio Conte. It could be a shrewd bit of business by the new owners.

Paul Pogba At Real Madrid

Elche v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid look like they will be back to being their 'Galactico' selves next season. They have used the free transfer market well, and with Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Luka Modric approaching their mid 30's, there is space in the midfield for fresh legs. Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde are touted as two of the three replacements, and Pogba could easily slot into a midfield three.

He would get a chance to play at one of the biggest clubs in world football and might be part of a new project. Madrid can be a tough place, especially if you are consistently injured, and the media tends to pile pressure onto the player. If he can prove his fitness, then Madrid can offer him the wages he wants and he can thrive under Carlo Ancelotti.

Paul Pogba At Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The final option could be a return home to France. Paris-born Pogba would relish the chance to play for the local club. Paris Saint-Germain would have no problems handling his wages, and they showed last summer that they like dipping into the free transfer market. There could be changes at PSG this summer as yet another season has gone by without European success.

United Journal @theutdjournal Despite Mino Raiola's illness, he had put plans in place for his players. His trusted associates, such as lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, and family members have continued to work to ensure Paul Pogba's next move, potentially to PSG #mujournal



[Simon Jones/ Despite Mino Raiola's illness, he had put plans in place for his players. His trusted associates, such as lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, and family members have continued to work to ensure Paul Pogba's next move, potentially to PSG #mufc [Simon Jones/ @MailSport 🚨 Despite Mino Raiola's illness, he had put plans in place for his players. His trusted associates, such as lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, and family members have continued to work to ensure Paul Pogba's next move, potentially to PSG #mufc #mujournal [Simon Jones/@MailSport]

Under Mauricio Pochettino, PSG have recently played in a 3-4-3 formation, and he could thrive alongside someone like Idrissa Gueye. A midfield three of Marco Verratti, Gueye and Pogba is a dangerous possibility for the French champions.

The slight doubt in this possibility is that Parisiens are tired of star-studded names joining the club and bringing no European success. But PSG fans want their club's identity back, and being a local boy, the former Juventus midfielder could help mend the club's connection with the fans that seems broken at times.

Edited by Manas Mitul