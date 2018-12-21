3 clubs that are still unbeaten across Europe's top 5 leagues this season

Juventus superstars - Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Do you remember the Invincibles? The legendary Arsenal team managed by Arsene Wenger that won the English Premier League in the 2003/04 season with an unbelievable unbeaten streak.

What of the Milan side that won the 1991-92 Seria title A without recording a single defeat, or the Juventus team that won the 2011-12 Scudetto flawlessly?

In football, it has always been a big achievement for any team that manages to finish a league season without tasting defeat. Such is the value of the feat that the Premier League specially made a unique gold trophy to honour the achievement in 2004.

Although it is not usually pronounced in order to avoid sounding ridiculous, the feat is something that every elite team wants to achieve. While it is true that the honour is not achieved frequently, this year might produce another set of 'invincibles'.

This is because there are a few clubs across Europe's top 5 leagues who have started their domestic leagues in brilliant fashions, winning plenty of matches and maintaining their flawless records up till this moment. Below we take a look at them:

#3 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men have been flawless in the Premier League this season

It has been a very impressive season for Premier League giants Liverpool so far, who, despite the intensity of the English top flight have managed to maintain their impressive start to the campaign - emerging as serious contenders for the Premier League title as well as keeping their unbeaten record intact up till this moment.

The Reds currently sit on top of the table with a point ahead of defending champions Manchester City, having recorded an impressive 14 victories and 3 draws from 17 matches so far, culminating in a whopping 45 points in the process.

Although Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are close behind, Jurgen Klopp has assembled a decent squad that is capable of winning the Premier League title this season and the idea of winning the title without tasting a single defeat is also a possibility according to Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren.

