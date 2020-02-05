3 clubs that can target Mauricio Pochettino in the summer | Premier League 2019-20

Mauricio Pochettino is currently one of the most high profile managers without a job

Mauricio Pochettino, since his untimely sacking at Tottenham Hotspur, has taken time out of the game to reevaluate his options. The Argentine, widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in world football, will not be short of suitors despite the lack of silverware in his CV, as top clubs across the world look to make a change in the managerial hot seat.

In his 5 year spell in North London, Pochettino's tactical nous coupled with some astute spending in the transfer market ensured that Spurs punched above their weight and went toe to toe with some of the best sides in the country, as they firmly established themselves as a top-six club.

While he didn't win a single trophy to show for his work in the Premier League, with Southampton as well as Tottenham, he is highly regarded in the footballing circles and is sure to return to the touchline imminently.

Several clubs are gearing up to have a big summer at the end of the season, as they look to right their wrongs from the current season and build a squad that can compete on all fronts. On that note, here are three clubs that could turn to Pochettino, as they look for a long-term manager who could potentially build a dynasty at the club, as he did so at Tottenham.

#1 Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at the club has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks

Pochettino has long been linked with the Manchester United job, even before current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho, who was incidentally the Argentine's replacement at Tottenham. While the Norwegian currently has the unwavering support of the club's hierarchy, a lot could change between now and the summer if the Red Devils fail to secure UEFA Champions League football for yet another season.

There have been whispers that Pochettino, alongside Julian Naglesmann and Gareth Southgate, have been earmarked as potential replacements if the record English champions decide to part ways with Solskjaer at the end of the season. Should such a situation arise, the 47-year-old is expected to be on the top of the list for the club, as he comes with Premier League experience and a clear cut footballing philosophy for which he has received plaudits universally.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in 2013, Manchester United have craved long-term stability and with Pochettino, they could get just that and more, as he's shown in his time at Tottenham that he's more than capable of building a club from scratch.

With the Argentine reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League, the prospect of taking charge of the most decorated club in England could prove to be too much to turn down, if the Red Devils were to make a move for him in the summer.

#2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are reportedly eying up Pochettino this summer

Over the years, Bayern Munich have been one of the best-run clubs in world football for how well they've rebuilt their squad and seamlessly transitioned from one manager to another. Since Jupp Heynckes' historic treble-winning season in 2013, however, managers have come and gone with varying levels of success, but the Bavarians have been unable to identify the right man to kick start a new era at the club.

In Pochettino, not only will the record Bundesliga champions be getting someone who believes in a brand of free-flowing attacking football, but also a young manager who's in for the long run. Traditionally, Bayern have shown a tendency of appointing managers who are fluent with the native tongue, but considering the prize is someone as renowned as Pochettino, the club should look to make an exception this time around, as they did so with Pep Guardiola.

Hansi Flick, who took over the reins from Niko Kovac, is set to remain in charge till the end of the season and although the former academy coach has shown promise in his early managerial career, Bayern should not hesitate to make a move for Pochettino if they were to get a chance.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Could Pochettino replace Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano?

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid tenure seems to be coming to its inevitable end, as it looks increasingly likely that the 48-year-old with part ways with the Rojiblancos at the end of the season. While the Argentine has succeeded in restoring the club amongst Europe's elite, one can't ignore the fact that the La Liga outfit have stagnated in recent seasons when compared to their heights from yesteryear.

After 9 years in charge, a divorce is the most likely outcome at the end of the season and Atleti should look no further than his compatriot, who had a brief spell in charge in Spain with Espanyol in his formative days as a manager. While the two managers are worlds apart in terms of their philosophies, it can be argued that Pochettino can inculcate in no time, as the club from the Spanish capital have versatility as well as players who are sound technically amongst their ranks.

At Tottenham, the Argentine neither had the pulling power nor the financial backing to compete with the European giants in the transfer market. Atletico Madrid, however, have flexed their financial muscle in recent season and with the right additions, the La Liga outfit could scale unthinkable heights under Pochettino.

The Argentine won't be short of suitors in the summer and it remains to be seen where his next destination lies, after previously gracing the Premier League and the La Liga in his short but eventful managerial career thus far.