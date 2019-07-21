3 clubs that could be Gareth Bale's next destination

Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that the club is looking to sell Welsh forward Gareth Bale in the coming days. After leaving Bale out of the squad for the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, Zidane said that the 30-year-old was not included in the squad as he is close to leaving the club.

A few days ago, it seemed that Bale would stay at the club for another season. However, with Zidane's public announcement, the winger's Real Madrid career is all but over. Constant injury struggles, tactical issues and failure to step up in crucial situations could be the reason why Bale is not in the good books of Zidane.

The forward joined the Spanish giants in 2013, and since then, he has made 231 appearances across all competitions for the club. Having scored 102 goals in his tenure, Bale's notable achievement was his brace in the final of the 2017/18 Champions League against Liverpool.

The Welshman is still a prized asset for any club and there could be a few of them looking for his services ahead of the upcoming season.

Although there has been no news regarding the player's next destination yet, here are three clubs who could sign Bale this summer.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Bale could return to his former club

A return to his former club cannot be dismissed for Gareth Bale. A part of Spurs for six years, the pacy winger amassed 55 goals in 203 appearances. More so, he knows how the club functions and returning to a league where he prospered a few years ago could be the ideal way for him to restart his career.

After finishing as the runners-up in the 2018/19 Champions League, a lot more would be expected out of the club in the coming seasons. The club invested for the first time this summer after 18 months, and Mauricio Pochettino is likely to complete more signings.

In the attack department, the team does require resources to add depth and variety. Thus, Bale could be a stellar signing for Tottenham.

