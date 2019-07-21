×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 clubs that could be Gareth Bale's next destination

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
450   //    21 Jul 2019, 11:50 IST

Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid
Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that the club is looking to sell Welsh forward Gareth Bale in the coming days. After leaving Bale out of the squad for the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, Zidane said that the 30-year-old was not included in the squad as he is close to leaving the club.

A few days ago, it seemed that Bale would stay at the club for another season. However, with Zidane's public announcement, the winger's Real Madrid career is all but over. Constant injury struggles, tactical issues and failure to step up in crucial situations could be the reason why Bale is not in the good books of Zidane.

The forward joined the Spanish giants in 2013, and since then, he has made 231 appearances across all competitions for the club. Having scored 102 goals in his tenure, Bale's notable achievement was his brace in the final of the 2017/18 Champions League against Liverpool.

The Welshman is still a prized asset for any club and there could be a few of them looking for his services ahead of the upcoming season.

Although there has been no news regarding the player's next destination yet, here are three clubs who could sign Bale this summer.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Bale could return to his former club
Bale could return to his former club

A return to his former club cannot be dismissed for Gareth Bale. A part of Spurs for six years, the pacy winger amassed 55 goals in 203 appearances. More so, he knows how the club functions and returning to a league where he prospered a few years ago could be the ideal way for him to restart his career.

After finishing as the runners-up in the 2018/19 Champions League, a lot more would be expected out of the club in the coming seasons. The club invested for the first time this summer after 18 months, and Mauricio Pochettino is likely to complete more signings.

In the attack department, the team does require resources to add depth and variety. Thus, Bale could be a stellar signing for Tottenham.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Real Madrid: 3 teams that Gareth Bale could go to this summer
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could happen this summer as a result of Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Former club president Calderon wants a loan move for Gareth Bale 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale conundrum
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga players who could star in the Premier League next season
RELATED STORY
Why Julen Lopetegui is the catalyst to Gareth Bale's future
RELATED STORY
5 struggling big players who could be forced to leave their current clubs soon
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 ways that Real Madrid could line up with Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale close to leaving Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us