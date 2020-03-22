3 contenders for 2019/20 Premier League player of the season

Suspension of football for the foreseeable future due to Coronavirus pandemic has bought Premier League season to a halt. Fans would have to wait a long while for the climax of a riveting season. However, the 2019/20 English first division has already seen an eventful season with some remarkable achievements. Be it Liverpool's record-breaking dominance, underdogs like Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Sheffield United fighting for Champions League positions, and a water-tight fight to avoid relegation.

With some of the best players in the world playing in England, the season has seen some incredible individual performances. Be it goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, or attackers, players from the Premier League have set the benchmark for the world. Some have performed at a consistent level for the entire season and been the stars of their team's campaigns. Here is a look at three individuals who have outperformed most and could win the PFA Player of the Season award.

#3 Jamie Vardy

Vardy has been critical to Leciester incredible season

As far as real-life fairytales go, there is none better than Jamie Vardy. His rise from a non-league player to the star of Leciester miraculous title win in 2016 is a well documented inspirational story. The Englishman has grown in stature since that year and become one of Premier League's all-time great center-forwards. Under multiple managers, he has remained Leciester talisman and only got better with age.

The current campaign under Brendon Rodgers has arguably his best in the league. The 33-year-old already has 19 goals to his name and is leading the race for the golden boot as thing stand. In the first half of the season, he scored a goal in eight consecutive games and came extremely close to breaking his record of finding the net in 11 back-to-back games.

Vardy has played a critical role in what has been an extraordinary season for the Foxes which sees them leading the race to play Champions League football season. With nine games left in the league, they currently stand in third place and are five points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea. Having starred in an underdog story makes the English forward a big contender for the player of the season award

#2 Sadio Mane

Mane has been at the forefront of Liverpool's record-breaking season

For Liverpool, it has been nothing short of a dream campaign, Clinching, 82 out of the 87 points available, Jurgen Klopp's side is only two victories away from for the first time in 30 years. At the forefront of the Red's charge has been their incredible front three, with Sadio Mane being the catalyst. Having shared the golden boot with teammate Mohammed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, Mane has maintained the same form and led their title charge in the current campaign.

The Senegalese international has already recorded 14 goals and seven assists from the left-wing. More importantly, the former Southampton attacker has pitched in with goals at critical times. Be it scoring the winner vs. Bournemouth, West Ham, and Norwich, and Aston Villa or finding the net against their closest competitors on the table in Manchester City and Leicester City. In a team that has set new standards for the league, Mane has been the player Liverpool can rely on most in tough situations.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has returned to his best this season

After winning two titles in a row with record points total, Manchester City has had a disappointing season. Pep Guardiola's side has failed to put a formidable defense of the title. However, Kevin De Bruyne has individually taken the complete opposite trajectory. After a year troubled with injuries where he only made 19 appearances and could just score two goals each, the Belgian has returned to the high standards he set for himself in the 2017-18 season this year.

De Bruyne has assisted 16 goals so far this season and is on course to break Thierry Henry's 17-year-old record of setting up 20 goals in a season. He also has eight goals to his name. The 28-year-old has proved himself to be in the bracket of the best in the world in his position. Be it dominating play in the middle of the park, playing inch-perfect passes, pitching in with goals, and even helping the team defensively, he is someone who can do it and has become the complete midfielder. With the quality and consistency of his performances, it is hard to look beyond Kevin De Bruyne.