3 crucial factors that could decide the outcome of Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Ajayendra Rudraraju FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.05K // 14 Sep 2018, 14:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Gunners resume their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at St. James' Park

With the international break done and dusted, the Gunners resume their Premier League campaign with a difficult away trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United, who are in the drop zone with a solitary point after four match days.

With two wins and six points from four games, Unai Emery’s men will be looking to keep the momentum upwards with a win against the Magpies, who have crashed out of the League Cup with a defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With no fresh injury concerns and the key players, at his disposal, fit and firing, Emery will be looking to make it three wins a row. However, St. James’ park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners and Rafa Benitez would be looking at inflicting more misery on the Emirates outfit.

Here are the three factors that are going to decide the outcome of the game.

#3 An early goal

The onus is on the Arsenal's attackers to score an early goal

For more than two decades, the Gunners have played aesthetically sublime and attack-minded football with an emphasis on passing and penetrative play. They employ a high line with the defence stationed close to the centre circle and attack with fervour.

The problem with this sort of approach is the sheer restlessness on the part of the attackers when they don’t see much of the ball. The teams that they usually play against employ defensive tactics with all their outfield players defending and relying on counter attacks.

The Magpies have a solitary point from their first four games and they will be more than happy to get a point from the game as it will take them above the drop zone. Rafa Benitez’s men will be defending in numbers throughout the game unless the Gunners score quickly.

An early goal by the Arsenal, given their attacking prowess with the likes of Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ozil in their ranks, will result in the Magpies chasing the game which will free up the Gunners’ attacking players such and let them play their natural game and if the Magpies score first, the Arsenal faithful are set for a long and frustrating evening.

1 / 3 NEXT