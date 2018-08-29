3 current free agents who would light up the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimović ruled the Premier League after joining Manchester United on a free

Even though the transfer window is officially shut for Premier League clubs, they still have the opportunity to sign free agents (players who aren't contracted by any club) throughout the entire season.

In the past, clubs have taken advantage of free agents in order to bolster their squad on their quest for glory, most recent being Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who led them to their first-ever Europa League trophy without costing a penny.

Carlos Tevez, Ruud Gullit, Jurgen Klinsmann and Jay-Jay Okocha are just some of the most prominent free agents who made a name for themselves in England's first division.

Manchester City is currently experiencing a goalkeeping crisis right now as Claudio Bravo's injury means Ederson is the Citizen's only viable goalie, while key United players like Nemanja Matic and Sergio Romero are currently recovering from harsh injuries.

Since these clubs aren't allowed to sign any more players in 2018, let's take a look at the top three free agents who would set the Premier League alight.

#3 Serdar Tasci

Tasci during his stint with Spartak Moscow

German center back Serdar Tasci rose to Bundesliga prominence via the VfB Stuttgart youth academy. After the first-team management of Stuttgart was impressed with his performances for the youth team, they promoted him to the 'B' team.

In 2006, Tasci made his first full Stuttgart senior appearance and had gone on to become one of their most eminent players at the turn of the decade.

The Esslingen native managed to represent his country in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and later became a vital part to Spartak's defense.

Tasci made over 70 appearances for the Krasno-Belye with an average of 1.77 points per game, according to Transfermarkt, before leaving the club this summer. His addition to the Premier League would mean serious problems for the opposition attackers.

Clubs like Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanders need more experienced defenders like Tasci in their team, and the German would certainly be a game-changer for that club.

