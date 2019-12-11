3 defenders Chelsea could target in January

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Dec 2019, 07:48 IST SHARE

Chelsea

Despite putting up a fabulous show under the chaperonage of Frank Lampard, Chelsea has exhibited vehement signs of frailty when it comes to their defensive ranks. Their attacking prowess has been top-notch but they have conceded the highest number of goals vis-a-vis the top five of the Premier League.

Given the fire in the attacking echelons, spearheaded by a youth brigade, Lampard will look forward to conquering his defensive demons, taking the help of the imminent winter transfer window. Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James have shown phenomenal stints when exploiting the opponents on the overlaps. However, they have forgotten their primary duty of defending the flanks and have let slip of several goals from crosses whipped in from the wings.

Lampard’s faith in Christensen hasn’t been paid back in the same manner as the Danish youngster was out of his element in front of a raging Everton, who left Chelsea dazed and confused. These quandaries in the backline have compelled Lampard to reconsider his decisions and to look for a vanguard of the defence in the transfer window. We will look at three possible targets that Chelsea will zero in on January:

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly

Touted as one of the best centre-backs of the current era, Senegalese defender, Kalidou Koulibaly will transcend all other targets in the visions of Frank Lampard.

Known for his towering presence, and his sinewy stature, Koulibaly sweeps through the defence, rallying it from the deep to avert any slip-ups.

Currently plying his trade for Napoli, he has several big clubs targeting him. It will not be an easy swoop for Chelsea as reports state that Manchester United is ready to shell out a fortune to rope in this Senagalese sensation. However, with the current lot of United defenders finding their footing under the leadership of Harry Maguire, United may contemplate bolstering their midfield. Chelsea will have another less competitor to worry about.

The worrying saga of a chase for this centre-back doesn’t end here for The Blues, as even Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have their eyes set on him. With Nicolas Otamendi not doing a great job in the past few days, City has all the resources to rope Koulibaly in.

1 / 3 NEXT