3 defenders who could join Chelsea in the coming weeks

The departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have left Chelsea short of options at the back. There is also uncertainty about the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel is currently working to bolster his team's defensive options. The London outfit spent £33 million (Sky Sports) to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last month.

The London-based club are likely to bring more new faces to its backline before the transfer window slams shut on September 1. On that note, here are three defenders who could join Chelsea in the coming weeks.

#1 Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is close to joining Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently working to sign Brighton and Hove defender Marc Cucurella. The Blues have already agreed personal terms with the player and are now negotiating a transfer fee with the south coast club.

Cucurella is currently among the most sought-after defenders in Europe. He was also linked with Manchester City last month but the champions failed to reach an agreement for a transfer fee with the Seagulls.

The Spain international enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League last term. He played 35 league games last season, registering one goal, one assist and eight clean sheets. Cucurella was named the Brighton and Hove Albion 'Players' Player of the Season' last term.

#2 Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is currently among the most promising defenders in Europe.

The Croatia international made 29 Bundesliga appearances for the Bulls during the 2021-22 season, registering two goals and two assists. He caught attention with his passing and dribbling skills, along with his ability to read the game.

According to WhoScored, Gvardiol averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.3 dribbles and 70.6 passes per 90 in the league last term. He is also versatile and is comfortable playing as a left-back or in the heart of the defence.

As per the Evening Standard, the German club have recently rejected a player-plus-cash bid that includes Timo Werner from the Blues. The London outfit are now working to sign the 20-year-old defender on loan.

#3 Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries could join Chelsea this window.

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries is another defender who has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.

Dumfries enjoyed a decent debut season in Serie A last term following his move from PSV. He played 33 league games for the Nerazzurri, scoring five goals and assisting four more. The Dutch international also helped the Milan-based club win Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana during the 2021-22 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Inter defender is among the key targets for the London outfit this window. The Seria A club are demanding a transfer fee of close to £45 million (via Ekrem Konur) to sell the Dutchman. It remains to be seen if Tuchel is willing to spend that amount of money to bring Dumfries to Stamford Bridge.

