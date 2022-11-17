3 difference makers for the Netherlands heading into the World Cup

The Netherlands head into the FIFA World Cup ranked 8th in the latest FIFA rankings. They qualified for the 2022 edition of the World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament altogether in Russia in 2018.

The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 15 matches, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Czech Republic in a 2-0 loss in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. Their good form has led to the side qualifying for the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League to be held in June next year.

The 26-man squad is filled with a ton of talent and experience across all positions on the pitch. Here's a look at the 3 players that will be key to the side's success in Qatar:

#3 Steven Berghuis

Ajax Amsterdam attacker Steven Berghuis has enjoyed a stellar start to the season. The midfielder has seven goals and six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions this season. He has also made 39 appearances for his national side, scoring on two occasions.

The midfielder's best performance of the season came in Ajax's 4-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Matchday 11. He scored a brace and assisted Brian Brobbey's second goal of the night in the 81st minute.

He has been in the 99th percentile for expected non-penalty goals, expected assists+goals, shot creating actions per 90. He could provide a spark for Louis van Gaal's men in the starting XI or from the bench. He will undoubtedly play a pivotal role for the Oranje in Qatar.

#2 Memphis Depay

The FC Barcelona forward has only made three appearances for the Catalan side in all competitions, scoring his only goal in a 3-0 home win vs Elche. His impact was limited due to a thigh injury that he picked up while on international duty in a 2-0 win over Poland in September.

The Dutch side will look to Depay's prolific goalscoring for the national side to assist them in making a deep run in the tournament. He is the joint-second highest goalscorer for the Dutch along with Klass-Jan Huntelaar, scoring 42 goals in 81 appearances.

Depay can also affect football matches through his playmaking ability and line-breaking. He ranks in the 99th percentile in progressive passes received per 90 (10.6) and in the 94th percentile in dribbles completed per 90 (1.93). His form in Qatar will be crucial for the Netherlands' hopes.

#1 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is having an inspired start to the season and heads into the World Cup as the Netherlands' most in-form attacking player. One of Europe's most coveted players, the 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward will have millions of eyes on him in Qatar.

Gakpo currently has a staggering 28 goal contributions in 29 appearances for club and country this season. He has scored 12 goals for PSV and assisted 13 times for his side in 24 games across competitions.

He provided an assist for Virgil van Dijk's winning goal in the Netherlands' last match against Belgium, and also scored in a 2-0 win against Poland and the 3-2 win against Wales in the Nations League. He has become a pivotal player for Van Gaal's men since making his senior international debut at Euro 2020.

