3 dream replacements for Eden Hazard at Chelsea

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.91K   //    17 Oct 2018, 21:01 IST

Hazard is that type of a player who will give his all for the team
Hazard is that type of a player who will give his all for the team

Eden Hazard is at the moment the best player for Chelsea, and their most valuable asset. They will debate a thousand times before selling him. He gradually rose to this world-class level at Chelsea due to his hard work and the determination to become one of the best in the business.

At the moment, Hazard is arguably the only player who can be compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Hence, his value and prestige in world football has risen to a phenomenal level.

His technical skills, composure on the ball, ability to provide an accurate pass to his team-mates, and pace are second to none in the Premier League currently. His calm finishing both with his strong right foot or with his weaker foot has astonished quite a lot of football fans in the world.

Hazard is that type of a player who will give his all for the team and keep them in the game till the very last minute.

Hazard also had a fabulous 2018 FIFA World Cup for Belgium in this summer. Being the captain, he led his team to a 3rd place finish in the tournament. For his wonderful performances, Hazard was awarded the FIFA Silver Ball.

With Eden Hazard expressing his desire to play for his dream club Real Madrid, it will be difficult for Chelsea to stop him in the next transfer window, and hence they should start looking for an ideal player who could replace him.

Let us have a look at 3 dream replacements for Eden Hazard at Chelsea.

#3 Mauro Icardi

He is one of the most brilliant strikers in the world
He is one of the most brilliant strikers in the world

Mauro Icardi is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment. He is one of the most brilliant strikers in the world and is always in the right place at the right time for his team. Being one of the best poachers, Icardi is good at heading the ball into the net, a good reader of the game, and is quite clinical at finishing.

He is also good at shielding the ball from his opponents in order to help his team-mates make runs behind the defense.

Having been the top scorer in Serie A in 2014-15 and 2017-18, Icardi has also improved on his passes. Being regarded as a goal-scoring machine, Icardi will prove to be a good replacement for Hazard at Chelsea due to his ability to score more than 25 goals in a season, and hence play an influential role in winning trophies for the team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
