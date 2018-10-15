3 dream replacements for Gerard Pique at FC Barcelona

Gerard Pique

Ernesto Valverde led Barcelona to the LaLiga title as well as the Copa del Rey last season. Despite winning the domestic double, fans were however not convinced as the club missed out on the UEFA Champions League, of course, the treble, which every team aims for prior to the season.

This outrage from the fans was enough to wake up Valverde and make him prioritise the UEFA Champions League. But an abysmal start to the season has changed the plans.

Gerard Pique, who is trying so hard to play at a high level for Barcelona, is just lacking focus and fitness which has shown on the pitch.

Here are the top 3 candidates at the moment who could bench or replace Pique in Barcelona's defence just so the experienced defender regains his focus.

If this continues, this will cost FC Barcelona a lot, and maybe even end with a trophyless season.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt

FC Barcelona is already chasing this youngster, and he is the right choice for the team. The 19-year-old centre-back plays for Ajax and the Netherlands National Team. The board of Barcelona looks even more confident in pursuit of this young monster after Samuel Umtiti picked up an injury and cut short the options for defensive players. Another injury or suspension will force FC Barcelona to call up players from FC Barcelona B.

In the 2018-19 season of the Eredivisie, the Dutch international has played in seven matches and Ajax and were unbeaten. In all the seven games, Ajax conceded only one goal and that match resulted in a draw.

The game De Ligt didn't play is the match Ajax lost. He is an asset to the team, and with Pique's lack of fitness this youngster could boost up the defence sky high by pairing up with Samuel Umtiti because of his immense speed and aggression he holds towards the game.

