×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 dream replacements for Gerard Pique at FC Barcelona

Inphase Mussel
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
419   //    15 Oct 2018, 13:39 IST

Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique

Ernesto Valverde led Barcelona to the LaLiga title as well as the Copa del Rey last season. Despite winning the domestic double, fans were however not convinced as the club missed out on the UEFA Champions League, of course, the treble, which every team aims for prior to the season.

This outrage from the fans was enough to wake up Valverde and make him prioritise the UEFA Champions League. But an abysmal start to the season has changed the plans.

Gerard Pique, who is trying so hard to play at a high level for Barcelona, is just lacking focus and fitness which has shown on the pitch.

Here are the top 3 candidates at the moment who could bench or replace Pique in Barcelona's defence just so the experienced defender regains his focus.

If this continues, this will cost FC Barcelona a lot, and maybe even end with a trophyless season.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt

qualifying match

FC Barcelona is already chasing this youngster, and he is the right choice for the team. The 19-year-old centre-back plays for Ajax and the Netherlands National Team. The board of Barcelona looks even more confident in pursuit of this young monster after Samuel Umtiti picked up an injury and cut short the options for defensive players. Another injury or suspension will force FC Barcelona to call up players from FC Barcelona B.

In the 2018-19 season of the Eredivisie, the Dutch international has played in seven matches and Ajax and were unbeaten. In all the seven games, Ajax conceded only one goal and that match resulted in a draw.

The game De Ligt didn't play is the match Ajax lost. He is an asset to the team, and with Pique's lack of fitness this youngster could boost up the defence sky high by pairing up with Samuel Umtiti because of his immense speed and aggression he holds towards the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Virgil van Dijk Eric Bailly Leisure Reading
Inphase Mussel
ANALYST
3 dream replacements for Luis Suarez at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Is Pique not good enough for Barcelona anymore?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Valladolid: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
5 facts about Gerard Pique you didn't know
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest South Americans to have worn the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports of a Barcelona feud between...
RELATED STORY
3 perfect Luis Suarez's replacement at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us