3 EFL Championship players who are good enough to play in the Premier League 

The EFL Championship is the second-highest division in the English football pyramid. Over the years, it has proved to be a stepping stone for players dreaming of playing in the English Premier League.

Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, and Kyle Walker are some of the names who started their careers in the EFL Championship before making a name for themselves on the bigger stage. There are currently several players in the second division of English football who are capable of playing at the highest level.

On this note, here's a list of three EFL Championship Players who are good enough to play in the Premier League.

Note: This list doesn't contain players from the teams who were relegated from the EPL last season.

#1 Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton impressed with his performances last season.

Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season in the EFL Championship. He played 37 games last season, scoring 22 goals and assisting three more.

The Chile international is an explosive attacker who is adept at playing anywhere across the forward line. He took centre stage at Ewood Park following the departure of Adam Armstrong to Southampton in 2021.

As per WhoScored, Brereton averaged 2.8 shots, 1.6 dribbles and 0.6 key passes per 90 in Championship last term. The 23-year-old attacker also won the Blackburn Rovers 2021-22 Player of the Season award.

According to the Sun, West Ham United and Sevilla showed an interest in signing Brereton in May.

#2 Keane Lewis-Potter

Keane Lewis-Potter is linked with a move to Premier League.

Keane Lewis-Potter established himself among the most promising players in the EFL Championship following a decent 2021-22 campaign with Hull City. He scored 12 goals and assisted three more in 46 EFL Championship appearances last season.

The 21-year-old is an explosive attacker, whose key strengths are his pace, dribbling and finishing skills. According to WhoScored, he registered 2.2 shots, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per 90 in the league last term. Lewis-Potter is also versatile and can play in a variety of positions across attack and midfield.

According to the Telegraph, the youngster is on the radar of West Ham, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth. It would be a surprise to see him play in the Championship next season given the interest in the player.

#3 Djed Spence

Djed Spence is one of the most sought-after English defenders.

Djed Spence is currently among the most in-demand right-backs in England. He enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 season on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middleborough.

Spence played 42 league games last season, scoring two goals and assisting four more. The Englishman is known for his dribbling and passing skills, along with his reading of the game. He averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.6 interception1.8 dribbles and one key pass per 90 in the league last term (all stats via WhoScored).

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Tottenham in advanced talks over signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough ✍️ BREAKING: Tottenham in advanced talks over signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough ✍️ https://t.co/U4akadI0JI

According to the Express, Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to sign the talented Englishman. They are willing to pay £20 million to bring the talented attacker to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

