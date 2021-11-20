EPL 2021-22: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: 3 factors which stood out in the match

Chelsea thrashed Leicester City 3-0 in a crucial Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday. The win ensured that Chelsea remained at the top of the league table with 29 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, Leicester City are 12th with 15 points from the same number of matches.

Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic scored in the 14th, 28th and 71st minute respectively to seal an easy victory for the visitors. The Blues led 2-0 at halftime.

On that note, we would like to take a look at the three factors which stood out in today’s match:

1. Chelsea showed their class with a double strike in the first half

N'Golo Kante again impressed for Chelsea today

Chelsea, quite expectedly, started the match strongly and Ben Chilwell almost scored their first goal in the fourth minute of the match. Chilwell got the ball from a quickly taken free-kick inside the Chelsea half and saw his shot hit the crossbar before going out.

That move was an early indication of things in store for the home side. Throughout the first half, the visitors kept playing incisive passes into the final third from inside their own half.

Chelsea’s passing was also exemplary, with the likes of Jorginho and Kante dominating the proceedings in midfield with their one-touch passes. Chelsea got their first goal from a Chilwell corner as an unmarked Rudiger headed the ball in with ease. It was the German defender’s second goal of the season.

Chelsea doubled their lead through a tireless Kante. The French midfielder got the ball in the middle third and ran at the Leicester defense before unleashing a left-footed shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Chelsea played with a 3-4-2-1 formation and Kai Havertz, their lone front-man, again impressed with his passing and quick runs. The full-backs also kept making overlapping runs to keep Leicester City’s defenders on their toes.

2. Leicester City were too insipid in the first half

Leicester City struggled to get things right in the midfield battle in the absence of their Youri Tielemans. They were too defensive in their approach and struggled to increase numbers in the opposition half. Chelsea had 75% ball possession in the initial 15 minutes and also got the opening goal during that period.

Leicester City never recovered from the early blow, and their forwards could hardly test the Chelsea goalkeeper. They failed to register a single attempt in the first half.

Moreover, the astute positioning of the Chelsea defenders meant that the Leicester City forwards were often caught offside. Ademola Lookman had succeeded in putting the ball in Chelsea’s goal, but he did so from an offside position.

Leicester City did manage to win the ball on several occasions inside the Chelsea half. However, Thiago Silva and Rudiger came up with timely blocks to ensure the ball remained outside the Chelsea penalty box.

Jamie Vardy cut a sorry figure inside the Chelsea half as he kept waiting for a probing pass but hardly got any.

3. Leicester City improved somewhat in the second half, but Chelsea scored again

Pulisic found himself in the scoring sheet

Leicester City introduced Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison at the start of the second half and switched their formation to 3-5-2.

They also kept increasing numbers in the opposition half, with their midfielders playing more balls to Vardy and Iheanacho. Moreover, they also enjoyed more than 45% ball possession in the second half.

Daniel Amartey saw his shot being saved by Eduoard Mendy and Vardy’s header from close proximity went over the bar.

However, Chelsea remained the better team and kept playing those one-touch passes in the midfield. Chilwell was as active as ever, and Reece James often moved inside to increase numbers at the centre of the pitch.

Chelsea introduced Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic in place of Mason Mount and Havertz respectively and quickly saw the result.

Yet another long through ball was played by one of Chelsea's defenders. This time it was from Chalobah to Ziyech and Pulisic scored from the subsequent pass. It was Pulisic’s third goal of the season.

In the end, Chelsea finished the match with 16 attempts and registered a convincing 3-0 win over Leicester City.

