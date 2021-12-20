EPL 2021-22: Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City: 3 factors which stood out in the match

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League at the Saint James’ Park on Sunday. It was the second consecutive big win for Manchester City in the Premier League after they had destroyed Leeds United 7-0 last Wednesday.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet for Manchester City. Newcastle United tried to fight hard, but could not keep up with the quality of the opposition.

Pep Guardiola’s side now lead the league table with 44 points from 18 matches. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are at the 19th position with only 10 points from the same number of matches.

On that note, we take a look at the three factors which stood out in today’s match:

#1 Cancelo’s brilliant form continued as City took a decisive lead in the first half

Cancelo continued his brilliant form today

Manchester City took a decisive 2-0 lead by the end of the first half thanks to Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back registered an assist and then scored a goal himself to put Manchester City firmly ahead.

Newcastle United conceded a very soft goal in the fifth minute of the match. Cancelo stretched his right leg to volley the ball towards the opposition goal. The ball bounced in front of the Newcastle United goal and an unmarked Dias headed it in to draw the first blood.

Cancelo then received the ball near the half-line in the 27th minute. He moved inside to dodge past a couple of Newcastle players and shot home from outside the penalty box. It was his third goal of the season and first in the Premier League.

Manchester City played within themselves in the first half, but they still managed to retain 64% ball possession. They launched a number of attacks through the left flank, with Raheem Sterling being the primary creative outlet.

A number of long balls were played to Sterling, who then combined with Bernardo Silva through the inside-left channel. The England international could have put Manchester City further ahead in the dying minutes of the first half, but he could not meet Gabriel Jesus’ cross.

#2 Newcastle United played a high-intensity game in the first half

Newcastle United played a high-intensity, high-pressing game in the first half, but lacked finesse in the final third. Eddie Howe’s side won a number of balls in the opposition half, but could not test Ederson often enough. They somehow lost their way around the Manchester City penalty box and could only win one corner in the initial 45 minutes.

Joelinton made his presence felt in midfield and made some darting runs at the opposition goal. He also managed to play some through balls, which were not put to good use by his colleagues. However, Newcastle United continued to press high and did not let their guard down.

As a result, tempers flared on the pitch and Bernardo Silva and Rodri saw the yellow card. Isaac Hayden was also booked as the Manchester City defenders continued to keep the opposition attackers at bay. Ultimately, Newcastle United were not good enough to score in the first half.

#3 Manchester City continued to batter Newcastle United through the left and scored more

Sterling performed well for the visitors today

Manchester City were more dominant in the second half as the difference in quality was more evident after the break. Newcastle United introduced Allan Saint-Maximin in the second half, and Cancelo mostly remained in his half to contain the former’s runs.

However, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was given more attacking freedom through the left. Manchester City scored their third goal as Zinchenko’s inch-perfect cross from the left was met by Mahrez’s volley.

Mahrez thus became the top-scorer for Manchester City in the current season with 10 goals so far. However, the Algerian forward was then replaced by Cole Palmer as Sterling switched to the right flank.

Jesus and Zinchenko continued to torment the Magpies through the left. In the 86th minute, Jesus cut into the box to deliver a pass to Sterling, who moved in from the right hand side to finish coolly.

Newcastle United continued to display high energy in the second half too, but could not breach the opposition defense. The Manchester City players were always able to track back and close down opposition forwards.

Edited by Aditya Singh