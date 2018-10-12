3 favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Is the end of Real Madrid's domination in the Champions League near?

Real Madrid have won the Champions League trophy for three consecutive years, but they are going through a transition right now. Zinedine Zidane has left the club, and their new manager is Julen Lopetegui.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also left, and Real Madrid now don't have a certified goal getter. It will take time for Real Madrid to play in the way Lopetegui wants. Because of that, many people don't see them as the favourites to win the Champions League.

Barcelona have started the Champions League campaign very well. However, their squad doesn't look as strong as yesteryears. Their performance mostly depends on Messi, and he can't win the trophy alone. Bayern Munchen are also in a decline because Niko Kovač doesn't look like the best solution for their bench.

The semi-final of the Champions League is probably unimaginable without these three teams. However, it looks like they aren't capable of winning the Champions League this season. And that brings us to the question - who are the real favourites?

Here are the top 3 contenders for the trophy this season.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Los Rojiblancos: Now or never?

Atletico Madrid definitely have their best chance of finally ending their long, frustrating wait to become champions of Europe. Surely, they are motivated because the final match will be played at their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

This summer, Atletico Madrid had one of the best transfer windows in the past few years. They bought some excellent players. Thomas Lemar, Gelson Martins, Santiago Arias, and Rodri are four young promising and very high quality signings.

Their key player, Antoine Griezmann signed a new long-term contract. Keeping Griezmann means that they are going to be a real powerhouse this season.

Cholo Simeone has proven many times that he is a world class manager. His team has talent in abundance, and they now look very capable of winning the Champions League trophy this season, especially with so much change going on at the top European teams.

