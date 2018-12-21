×
3 footballers not satisfied with their roles at their clubs.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Dec 2018, 20:21 IST

Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal

As a world-class football player, one expects to play as per what has been promised to him. But keeping the paper talks aside, any player would love to see his name registered in the first team squad.

Some of the most talented footballers have been ignored vividly this season by their managers or their teams. Be it age factor, lack of potential or simply not living up to a higher potential.

It is likely that a player can become unhappy pretty easily, as the lack of game forces one to do so. 3 Such world-class footballers have had their problems with the lack of play time and not being satisfied with their roles at their respective clubs. Given the fact that their potential outmatches many, they could be leaving for a place that has more regularity to offer.

#3 Cesc Fabregas - Chelsea

The Spaniard has seen better days.
The Spaniard has seen better days.

Fabregas is undoubtedly one of the most important midfielders in the history of the Premier League and has the recipient of multiple accolades, including two Premier League titles. While his contract will be expiring next June, Fabregas hasn't been used as much by Maurizio Sarri in the midfield. Given the fact that he is 31-years old, he still has the potential to perform.

The rumours have suggested that he will be leaving Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window, and they can be 100 per cent true as his current role in the team can't be something he can brag of. With a total of only 853 minutes of play time in all competition, Fabregas has surely seen more regularity in the past. With the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Jorginho already boosting up the Chelsea midfield, there seems to be no chance for the Spaniard to play first-team football.

Also Read: 3 Possible destinations for Cesc Fabregas.

1 / 3 NEXT
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
