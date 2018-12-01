3 possible destinations for Cesc Fabregas

Regularity is what Fabregas needs

The Spaniard is easily one of the most important midfielders in the history of the Premier League and is coming closer to a contract expiry in 2019. While regularity is what he is looking for, Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri are nowhere even close to providing that and getting his wish fulfilled. As a top-class midfielder, this is what somebody would want to expect and desire every weekend.

In such circumstances, Fabregas could be looking forward to leaving Stamford Bridge and find sanctuary elsewhere. The two-time Premier League winner has made a total of 10 appearances this season with Chelsea.

At the age of 31, the former Barcelona midfielder has a lot to offer and can still play full 90 minutes without any problems or complications. 3 teams could possibly make his first team dream come to life as he can then retire in style after a couple of years.

#3 AC Milan

Gattuso can play Fabregas in a deeper role

One of the most successful clubs in the history of the Sport, Milan are reportedly chasing the Spanish midfielder as a solution to their ongoing midfield turmoil. While his contract will be expiring in June 2019, Fabregas could join the Italian giants in January as well. While regularity remains an extremely important question for Fabregas, Milan could be an answer to his problems regarding playtime.

Not only will he be able to play more, but Fabregas will be adding depth to the current Milan lineup combining with the likes of Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura and his former Chelsea teammate Tiemoue Bakayoko in order to build up a complete and consistent midfield.

Fabregas is a world class midfielder, and AC Milan are trailing at the moment; Which means that his arrival will only be good news for the Italian giants.

