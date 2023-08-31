3 footballers who are still performing despite being over 35 years old

Football players aren’t machines, they can’t keep playing the game forever. When they reach a certain age, they are no longer to be able to perform at a high level like they used to. Even if they want to continue, their bodies will naturally obey the call of nature and as such, these players will be forced to stop playing.

Over the years, we have observed that when football players reach the age of 35, this is when they tend to suffer a decline in form. But surprisingly, there are some top football players who are still playing at a top level, even after hitting the age of 35. Unlike others, they don’t seem to be affected by their age and as a matter, these players appear to get better as they age.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three footballers who are still performing despite being over 35 years old:

#3 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva

When a then 35-year-old Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020, many people believed that he was only going to be a temporary signing for the club. Considering it was only on a one-year deal, no one expected him to remain at the club up to 2023, or even have an impact like he did.

In his first season at the club, the Brazilian defender became an important figure in the team. He performed at the highest level possible and played a key role in helping Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League. Because of his impressive performances, his contract was extended. Fast forward to today, even with the availability of young defenders, Thiago Silva always makes the starting line up and it is not surprising.

Coupled with his years of experience, which he uses to his advantage, Silva is still performing at a top level in one of the toughest leagues at the age of 38.

#2 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, is considered a legend and one of the greatest players to play the game of football. From individual achievement to team trophies, is there anything left for Messi to win? He has won the World Cup, the Champions League, seven FIFA Ballons d'Or, several league titles, making him the most decorated player in football with 44 trophies to his name.

Following the expiration of his contract with PSG this summer, he became a free agent at the age of 36. Even at his age, Messi still had offers to remain in Europe with Barcelona, being one of the many top clubs that were linked with him. In the end, Messi rejected all offers from European clubs and chose to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer.

Since making his debut for the club, in which he scored a 94th-minute match-winning free kick against Cruz Azul, Messi has shown no signs of slowing down. The Argentine icon has scored 11 goals, registered three assists in nine games for Inter Miami. He recently led the Herons to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, regarded as arguably the best player in the world, has had an unparalleled professional career. He has played in several top leagues and won several trophies for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Even after changing clubs, teammates and even managers, one thing that remains changeable about Ronaldo is his hunger for more goals. At the age of 36 in 2021, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United to play in the Premier League, a league that is considered one of the toughest in the world. There were a lot of doubts raised about this move.

But Ronaldo, being who he is, silenced his critics by putting on an impressive performance in the 2021-22 season. The 36-year-old was Manchester United’s major source of goals. He scored several match-winning goals for them and still managed to score 24 goals across competitions that season.

Fast-forward to 2022, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr at the age of 37 and most of us thought he was going there to relax in the twilight of his career. However, nothing seems to have changed about him. His hunger for goals and hunger to win more trophies all remain. Since joining the club, he has scored 19 goals in 23 appearances and is currently leading the league's goalscoring charts this season (five goals).