3 formations in which Real Madrid can play Jude Bellingham in their starting lineup

In Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid have acquired a player capable of holding their midfield together for the next 10-15 years. The Englishman grew leaps and bounds during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he even went on to become the youngest captain in the history of the Bundesliga.

At Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham will get a chance to play with one of the best young squads in the world. The likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchoumeni are all in their early twenties and will reach their peak at the same time.

Real Madrid have raised the profile of the biggest stars in world football by giving them the chance to fight for major honors. So, on paper, things should work out perfectly for Jude Bellingham and Los Blancos. However, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Not every transfer pans out in a way it is supposed to be. Factors such as player-manager feuds, tactical differences, and injuries can spoil any deal. While some players (Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah at Chelsea) could walk into any starting lineup, most transfers require players and clubs to make adjustments as per the needs.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three ways in which Jude Bellingham can fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu:

#3. 4-3-3 with Federico Valverde and Tchoumeni

Aurelien Tchuameni

Now that Real Madrid have rebuilt their midfield roster for the future, the time has come to give the youngsters regular playing spots. One such way is to slowly phase out the idea of involving Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the starting lineup.

Aurelien Tchouameni looks set to be Real Madrid’s defensive midfielder for years to come. The Frenchman was extremely promising at the beginning of the previous campaign. His ability to read the game and make important tackles and interceptions have been vital for the club to stop counter-attacks.

On the flip side, Fede Valverde is a bundle of energy whose ability to press and win the ball back in dangerous positions can launch rapid counter-attacks. Valverde is extremely dangerous with his shots from a distance. Besides, his stamina would ensure he provides balance in both offense and defense.

In such a setup, Jude Bellingham can play the role of a central midfielder whose job is to set the tempo of the match with his passing. Occasionally, he can also pop up in attacking positions with his late runs and score some vital goals.

#2. 4-3-3 with Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga

Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga

Although Modric and Jude Bellingham differ in terms of their physical structure, they share a few similarities in their playing style. Both are extremely aggressive ball-carriers who like to beat their markers and try to find attacking solutions in the final third.

This formation will allow Bellingham to do what he does best - carry the ball forward with purpose. For all of his skill sets, what sets Bellingham apart is his ability to move the ball forward with pace and provide a different attacking dimension to the team.

With Modric slowing down with age, the Croatian can use his intelligence and passing range to set the tempo of the game while Bellingham wreaks havoc in the final third.

Camavinga, meanwhile, can be the defensive midfielder in this setup. The Frenchman’s versatility is his biggest suit, and his ability to defend as well as carry the ball forward can allow Real to launch attacks from deep.

#1. 4-2-3-1 with Bellingham as a No. 10

Bellingham was a revelation during the World Cup in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham’s skill sets are so diverse that if Real put him in any midfield role, he will perform with aplomb. However, if his 2022 World Cup exploits are anything to go by, Carlo Ancelotti might opt to start him as the chief creator of the team.

For large stretches of their journey, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were the best team in Qatar. Jude Bellingham was, perhaps, their best player during the tournament. Southgate used him as an advanced No. 8 or a No. 10, thus allowing him to take starting positions higher up the pitch.

In Kroos, Modric, and Tchoumeni, Madrid have a strong core who can start games at the base of midfield. Consequently, Jude Bellingham can effectively make the No. 10 position his own.

With Kroos, Modric, and Tchoumeni pulling strings in midfield, Bellingham will only be tasked to attack vacant spaces in the opposition half and make late runs to receive passes from the flanks.

Dortmund managed to bring the best out of Jude in a similar position as he racked up 14 goals and seven assists in his final season in Germany. There is no reason why Madrid can’t benefit from a similar setup.