3 former Arsenal outcasts who the Gunners regret selling

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 865 // 14 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Reading - Premier League

Many had praised Arsene Wenger for his ability that made Arsenal remained competitive despite tight budget when he was still in charge of the North London club. The Frenchman could transform players such as Hector Bellerin, who cost the club nothing, into well-known stars.

However, not all Arsenal stars could have a career as good as Bellerin at the Emirates. Several players failed miserably at the North London outfit after being bought or promoted by Wenger in the past. Despite the failure, some of them is now bouncing back and could even outshine Arsenal's current players.

Now let's take a look at 3 former Arsenal outcast who the club regret selling.

#1 Mathieu Debuchy

Arsenal v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

It was no secret that Wenger loved French players when he was at Arsenal and Mathieu Debuchy had been the exact example of that. The defender was bought by the former manager from Newcastle for €15 million in 2014 and was becoming a regular at his debut season for the North London club.

Unfortunately, his Arsenal career was plagued by injuries. The Frenchman became a fringe player at 2015/16 Premier League season and his time at the Emirates had been a nightmare since. He was loaned out to Bordeaux and shown some promising signs but he was again troubled by injuries and could never come back to Arsenal’s first team.

Debuchy eventually ended up joining Saint Ettiene on a free transfer last year. His career there, however, has turned out to be a success until now. He has started 30 times for the French outfit and has performed well in both attack and defense.

His goal involvements are nearly similar to Bellerin while his defensive awareness has also been very good.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement