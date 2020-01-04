3 forwards on Manchester United's January buylist

Manchester United are in the race to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League

The January transfer window is now officially open and the race between the European heavyweights for the upmarket players is in full swing. Some of the lucrative transfer deals have already been agreed and much more drama will unfold in the remaining days of the transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solksjær's Manchester United have re-entered the top four race after some wins in the recent weeks. It's a pivotal transfer window for the Red Devils as they look to bring some quality to their XI to boost their top-four challenge. The Red Devils' manager has already hinted at the transfer of a striker to improve Manchester United's attacking quartet of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James. But, as Erling Håland, their prolonged transfer target has joined Borussia Dortmund, the Red Half of Manchester will now be pushed to pursue alternative forward options.

On this note, let us take a look at three forwards that Manchester United could sign in the coming weeks.

#3 Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard has scored numerous wonderful goals this season for Cletic

The 21-year-old prolific striker Odsonne Edouard has been sensational for Scottish champions Celtic FC this season, rattling the headlines week after week. The French international has scored 13 goals and has 5 assists on his name in 17 appearances in the top division of Scottish football. Edouard, who is a top scorer in the Scottish Premier League, started his professional football career with Paris Saint-Germain B in 2015 and joined the Scottish side last year. His trajectory has always been an upward sloping one at Celtic and he has now emerged as one of the most promising young strikers in European football.

Edouard is gifted with traits such as good physical attributes, passing abilities and he is always a threat in the final third. He does boast a potential to add quality to Red Devils' attack line but that he doesn't have any experience of playing in the Premier League, it would be a big gamble if Manchester United makes a swoop for him.

