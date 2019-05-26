×
3 forwards who might be in for a shock transfer this summer

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
635   //    26 May 2019, 23:00 IST

The prodigal son returns?
The prodigal son returns?

What is a good transfer window with a shocker? It is a cherry on top of the cake if it indeed turns out to be on deadline day. There are countless shock transfers in recent history. Neymar's move to PSG might be the biggest of them all. He was being hailed as the crown prince at Barcelona, the heir to the throne of Lionel Messi. All of a sudden, reports broke that PSG will pay Neymar's release clause of €222 million.

To this day, it is the highest ever transfer fee paid and the huge shock comes due to the fact that PSG were single-handedly eliminated from the Champions League by this man. This isn't the only shock transfer that Barcelona were involved in. There are stranger things which include the Catalan giants signing a Spurs flop, Paulinho.

Michael Owen's move to Manchester United is also a shocking one, considering the age at which he joined them. Robin van Persie's switch from Arsenal to Manchester United is a big shocker as well. Him moving from Arsenal was unprecedented, but it was even more so, as he joined Manchester United.

With all these in mind, let's look at three of the absolute shockers that might happen this summer.

#3 Antoine Griezmann to Manchester City

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Pep Guardiola did make it clear that Griezmann is not on City's wishlist, not because of the player's style, but because lack of funds. But that won't really be a problem with the club being owned by Sheikh Mansour. Better still, they might lose a key component of their attack, which we'll come to know in just a while.

Griezmann will be a brilliant addition to the City squad too. He will complement the aging David Silva and the lacklustre wings with Riyad Mahrez on them. He is a good dribbler, playmaker, finisher, all-in-one.

This might be a shocking transfer because Manchester City are currently not having any links with the player, and Griezmann is gathering interest from Barcelona and the other half of Manchester. But that's how shock transfers happen, out of nowhere.

