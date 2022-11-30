3 Forwards at the World Cup that Chelsea could sign

Chelsea could be among a host of European clubs who will be monitoring a couple of young talents at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The competition is considered one of the biggest stages in football where players often tend to showcase their skills and abilities.

The 2022 World Cup also comes at a time when the January transfer window will open weeks after the tournament concludes. This means that a couple of players could secure big-money moves on the back of their performances in Qatar.

One such club that could take advantage is Chelsea, as they have been tipped to reinforce their team in January. The attacking department could also be a major priority for Graham Potter's team.

Without further ado, this article will look at three exciting young forwards that Chelsea could sign to revamp their team in January.

#3 Nico Williams

Williams representing Spain at Qatar 2022

The 20-year-old winger is currently representing the Spanish national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has made two impressive substitute appearances for Spain in Qatar. He came on in the 66th minute against Germany and in the 69th minute against Costa Rica, adding to their efficiency in attack.

The current uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic could make Williams' signing a must for Chelsea.

While he may still be considered a raw talent, the 20-year-old is already showing signs of a top prospect at Atletico Bilbao. He has already registered three goals and three assists this season prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

#2 Mohammed Kudus

Kudus is an exciting forward option for Chelsea

The Ajax striker is currently one of the hottest young players at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus has been the focal point for the Ghanaian national team who are on the brink of securing qualification into the round of 16.

He put on a man-of-the-match display during Ghana's second Group H game against South Korea. He scored a spectacular brace to seal a 3-2 win for his team.

Kudus' form in Qatar hasn't really been a major surprise to football lovers, as he was in exceptional form for Ajax prior to the World Cup. He has recorded nine goals and four assists for the Dutch giants this season.

He could be a decent option for Chelsea to strengthen their attack in January. The 22-year-old has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League, coupled with his pace and immense finishing ability.

#1 Cody Gakpo

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Very few players can rival Cody Gakpo's form with the Netherlands at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is currently one of the main stars of the competition, judging by his performances in Group A. The 23-year-old forward has scored three goals for the Netherlands so far.

Gakpo's current form in Qatar is a continuation of his brilliant start to the 2022-23 football campaign with PSV. He had scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He could be a sought-after player after the competition and is very much positioned for a big-money move away from PSV in the near future.

Chelsea could be a decent option for the versatile attacking forward. His presence in the Blues team could give Potter a lot of options as the player can operate as a winger and centre-foward.

At age 23, Gakpo could also be a long-term acquisition for the West London club and possibly spearhead their rebuilding process.

