3 free agents Manchester United must target in the summer

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.08K   //    30 Apr 2019, 11:49 IST

Manchester United needs to invest better in the upcoming transfer window
Manchester United needs to invest better in the upcoming transfer window

After the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Manchester United's chances of making it to the top four looks very bleak. The Red Devils had a good chance of going ahead of Arsenal on the Premier League table, but David De Gea's costly error meant that Manchester United is unlikely to play in the Champions League next season.

A major solution to Manchester United's current problems would be a clear-out in the summer and bringing in new players to allow a new lease on life at Old Trafford. However, with the absence of Champions League football, it is difficult to attract players. Also, United has invested a lot in the previous transfer windows and in most cases, the expensive players have failed to come good at the club.

Hence, it is necessary that the club re-thinks its hiring strategy in the upcoming transfer window. A good start would be to focus on a few free agents who can help the club attract new talent, and also allow the club to go light on spending.

On that note, here are 3 free-agents the club must target in the summer.

#3 Filipe Luis

The full-back from Brazil can be a good choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The full-back from Brazil can be a good choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Brazilian international has previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea. However, after his unsuccessful stint, he moved to Atletico Madrid where he has done reasonably well. He is out of contract this summer, and with a dearth of full-backs at the club, Manchester United must consider the option of signing the experienced Brazilian.

Although Luke Shaw would be the preferred choice, Luis can offer competition for the youngster, and can also step up in case of an injury. He is a free-agent and that would be all the more attractive for the club, as their spending would decrease.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Diego Godin Adrien Rabiot Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
