3 full backs Manchester United should target in the summer

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 512 // 23 Mar 2019, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the options in his mind?

Manchester United should be in for a proper transfer window this time around after a horror show last summer. Ed Woodward failed to deliver some very important targets, due to which the team now tends to suffer at times even now.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer having brought a sense of stability and positivity around the club, the management now should look to back him up with his desired transfer targets so that the Norwegian can fill the gaping holes in the squad. One of the areas where the board would look for players would be the fullback position.

With Antonio Valencia set to leave the club in the summer and Ashley Young on a spiral decline, United need to instill this spot with some much-needed youthful exuberance and better talent.

Currently, only Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot look like candidates to start consistently next season and this needs to change as the team requires some dire backups in that position.

Here, we look at three players whom Ed Woodward could possibly look at to solve this issue in the upcoming months.

#3 Jose Gaya

Jose Gaya

Jose Gaya represents Valencia in the LaLiga and has also played against United during their Champions League encounter earlier in the season. The 23-year-old seems to be a bright prospect, possessing bundles of energy and tactical acumen to slot in perfectly in the left-back position.

Luke Shaw has clearly been overworked this season and Gaya’s inclusion will allow the manager to rotate both the players and also experiment with a couple of different formations given the nature of the opposition.

The Spaniard can deliver some precise through-balls and has a mean left foot to put excellent crosses inside the box. Having played in the LaLiga, Gaya is surely more adept with different tactical instructions and is tenacious enough to deal with the seemingly tougher nature of the Premier League.

Advertisement

He can put some deliveries into the box at times, but is also quite able to link up efficiently with players from the left flank. His passing acumen is neat and incisive, which allows him to form good passing triangles in the left wing.

Due to seemingly lack of quality fullback options currently, United can look at Gaya as one of the options. However, there has probably not been any reliable rumor about this transfer and hence the possibility of the same remains quite low.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement