×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 full backs Manchester United should target in the summer

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
News
512   //    23 Mar 2019, 13:37 IST

Who will be the options in his mind?
Who will be the options in his mind?

Manchester United should be in for a proper transfer window this time around after a horror show last summer. Ed Woodward failed to deliver some very important targets, due to which the team now tends to suffer at times even now.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer having brought a sense of stability and positivity around the club, the management now should look to back him up with his desired transfer targets so that the Norwegian can fill the gaping holes in the squad. One of the areas where the board would look for players would be the fullback position.

With Antonio Valencia set to leave the club in the summer and Ashley Young on a spiral decline, United need to instill this spot with some much-needed youthful exuberance and better talent.

Currently, only Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot look like candidates to start consistently next season and this needs to change as the team requires some dire backups in that position.

Here, we look at three players whom Ed Woodward could possibly look at to solve this issue in the upcoming months.

#3 Jose Gaya

Jose Gaya
Jose Gaya

Jose Gaya represents Valencia in the LaLiga and has also played against United during their Champions League encounter earlier in the season. The 23-year-old seems to be a bright prospect, possessing bundles of energy and tactical acumen to slot in perfectly in the left-back position.

Luke Shaw has clearly been overworked this season and Gaya’s inclusion will allow the manager to rotate both the players and also experiment with a couple of different formations given the nature of the opposition.

The Spaniard can deliver some precise through-balls and has a mean left foot to put excellent crosses inside the box. Having played in the LaLiga, Gaya is surely more adept with different tactical instructions and is tenacious enough to deal with the seemingly tougher nature of the Premier League.

Advertisement

He can put some deliveries into the box at times, but is also quite able to link up efficiently with players from the left flank. His passing acumen is neat and incisive, which allows him to form good passing triangles in the left wing.

Due to seemingly lack of quality fullback options currently, United can look at Gaya as one of the options. However, there has probably not been any reliable rumor about this transfer and hence the possibility of the same remains quite low. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Gaya Ricardo Pereira Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Recluse. I write about sports. Freelancing my way through life.
5 players Manchester United should target in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Centre-Backs club Should Target
RELATED STORY
3 right-wingers Manchester United should target in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players that Manchester United should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Raphael Varane should sign for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United must sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Defenders Manchester could target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should offload in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should sign next summer 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United have two World Class Serie A center-backs on their summer transfer list
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us