3 goalkeepers Nottingham Forest could target this summer

Signing a new goalkeeper will be among the top priorities for Nottingham Forest this transfer window as they are set to lose Brice Samba.

The Congo-born keeper's current contract at the club will expire at the end of this month. According to The Athletic, he has declined an offer for an extension as he wants to leave the club.

The 28-year-old has been the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper since his move from Caen in 2019. He has played 125 league games for the Central-Midlands club across the last three seasons. Samba's departure will be a massive blow for the club as they prepare for their return to life in the Premier League after 23 years.

On that note, here's a list of three goalkeepers Nottingham Forest could target in this transfer window.

#1 Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League last season

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson. The Reds want the Englishman on a season-long loan spell with an option to buy.

Henderson has struggled for his game time at Old Trafford in the presence of David De Gea. He started just three games in all competitions last season, none of which came in the league.

According to reports, the 25-year-old goalkeeper wants to move away from Old Trafford in search of regular football next season. Newcastle United are another club who have shown interest in signing Henderson as per 90min.

#2 Nick Pope

Could Nick Pope leave Burnley this summer?

Nick Pope has been a consistent performer for Burnley since his move from Charlton Athletic in the summer transfer window of 2016.

He has played 141 league games for the Clarets so far, keeping 41 clean sheets in the process. Pope was included in the 2019-20 PFA Team of the Season and has also won the Burnley Player of the Season accolade twice in his career.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a decent 2021-22 season despite the Clarlets' relegation from the Premier League. Pope made 36 appearances in the league last term, registering 42 high claims, 121 saves and 28 sweeper clearances.

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £40 million to sell their star stopper. The transfer fee could force Nottingham Forest to pursue other targets.

#3 Sam Johnstone

West Brom Albion released Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone will leave West Brom Albion following the expiration of his contract at the club and will be a free agent in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who is considered one of the most talented English goalkeepers of his generation, joined West Brom from Manchester United in the summer of 2018.

Johnstone played 167 games in all competitions during his time at the Hawthrows, keeping 45 clean sheets. He won the West Brom Player of the Season award during the 2020-21 season.

Steve Madeley @SteveMadeley78 NEW: Albion confirm their released and retained list. No surprises in it but formal confirmation that Sam Johnstone is leaving at the end of his contract and Andy Carroll is being released along with Romaine Sawyers. #WBA NEW: Albion confirm their released and retained list. No surprises in it but formal confirmation that Sam Johnstone is leaving at the end of his contract and Andy Carroll is being released along with Romaine Sawyers. #WBA

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the England international. Nottingham Forest will have a tough job on their hands if they are to convince Johnstone to join them.

