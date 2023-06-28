3 goalkeepers that could replace David de Gea at Manchester United if he decides to leave 

Manchester United's negotiation crew and David de Gea have been unable to come to a consensus concerning his contract extension at the club in recent months. The discrepancy is likely a result of the club demanding that the Spaniard should significantly lessen his weekly wage if he plans to remain at the club, but it looks as if the player is currently reluctant to do so.

David de Gea can be deemed as one of the biggest goalkeepers to ever feature in goal for the Red Devils. His incredible shot-stopping mastery and dexterity in goal have saved the team in countless circumstances.

De Gea's performance in goal has dropped over the last couple of seasons, as he's fond of making mistakes that have affected the team, particularly in crucial games. Also, a decent segment of the Red Devils' followers feels that it's time for the goalkeeper to be replaced.

This listicle will evaluate three goalkeepers that could replace him if he decides to leave Manchester United this summer.

#3 Jordan Pickford

Is Pickford a good replacement for De Gea in the Red Devils starting XI?

In terms of goalkeeper distribution in the Premier League, Pickford is arguably one of the goalkeepers with the best passing range, and his distribution is also terrific. The English goalie's reflex is top-notch and he's quite decent in preventing set pieces from entering goal.

Pickford has conceded a total of 346 goals and he has registered 62 clean sheets in 237 games for the Toffees. As per the Sun Football, the Englishman is one of the players that have internally been discussed as a prospective replacement for De Gea.

#2 Diogo Costa

Fast-rising goalkeeper linked to Manchester United 2023

The Portuguese goalie has grown to be an outstanding shot-stopper, and his reasoning in goal is commendable. Over the last few years, Costa has established himself as FC Porto and Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper. He's also accurate in terms of passing, and his long-range distribution is tremendous.

Costa has conceded 91 goals and registered 47 clean sheets in 109 appearances for FC Porto, and there's no doubt that he's worth his price tag. As per United Reds, he's one of the Spaniard's potential replacements.

#1 Andre Onana

Could Andre Onana replace De Gea at Old Trafford?

One of the goalkeepers that have currently caught the eye of several European teams is Andre Onana, as he has been brilliant in goal for Inter Milan. The unique thing about him is his positioning and tremendous reaction in goal.

The Cameroonian has conceded 36 goals and registered 19 clean sheets in 41 games for Inter Milan. However, when he was at Ajax, he conceded 192 goals and registered 85 clean sheets in 214 games. Onana had previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and as per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are currently in talks with his agent over a possible transfer this summer.

