3 high-profile PSG outcasts linked with moves to Turkish giants Galatasaray: Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly aiming to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) troika Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and Juan Bernat this summer.

The Lions are hoping to add quality to their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League participation in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. They have already roped in Kaan Ayhan for €3 million from Sassuolo.

According to Foot Mercato, Galatasaray are in advanced talks with the defending Ligue 1 champions over a potential deal to snap up Icardi this summer. They are willing to turn last campaign's temporary move into a permanent switch by offering a transfer fee of over €12 million.

Earlier last season, the former Inter Milan and Sampdoria man relished a fine time on loan at Galatasaray. He guided them to the Super Lig title, registering 22 goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances.

Galatasaray are also interested in luring Paredes away from the Parc des Princes alongside Icardi. They are hoping to make the most of the midfielder's situation at the Parisians in the summer transfer window.

Paredes, 29, is said to be not in Luis Enrique's plans for next season, having spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Juventus. He featured in 35 overall matches for the Bianconeri, starting just 14 along the way.

PSG, on the other hand, have reportedly offered Bernat's services to Galatasaray this summer. They are aiming to free up significant wage budget and are hoping that the Turkish side prove to be of help soon.

Bernat, 30, has been a squad member for the Parisians since arriving from Bayern Munich for a fee of around €5 million in 2018. He made 36 appearances past term due to Nuno Mendes' multiple injury issues.

While both the Argentine stars are in the final year of their PSG deals, the Spanish left-back has a contract until June 2025 at the Parisians.

PSG decide to activate €6 million buy-back clause for ex-forward this summer: Reports

Ex-PSG star Xavi Simons has been a hot topic of conversation since finishing past season at PSV Eindhoven. He helped his current team lift two trophies, registering 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 matches.

Due to his stellar debut season at PSV, Simons' former club were said to be in the process of deciding whether to trigger his buy-back clause.

Now, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have opted to trigger the 20-year-old's €6 million clause this summer. However, the player has control over the final decision of re-joining the Ligue 1 side.

Simons, whose deal is set to expire in June 2027, has to communicate within the next 25 days whether he is willing to re-join the French club.

