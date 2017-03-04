The three hottest modern strikers who are about to change this summer’s football in a big way

These three strikers have caught the eye this season and are destined for big things in the future.

04 Mar 2017

Mbappe has lit the Ligue 1 on fire at the tender age of 18

The evolution of strikers is happening now and there are three names that are lighting up the stage…

The future is bright and this is thanks to the multi-skill era. Journalists have to think quick and add a unique flair to writing, making videos and posting on media platforms. Managers need to be good at making logical decisions when recruiting. Personal trainers must combine fitness, physiology and diet knowledge. It is true that football is the mirror of daily life for many and so why shouldn’t it be involved in this process?

Pep Guardiola is the master - destroying, rebuilding systems and ideas is his mantra. Sergio Agüero hit two against AS Monaco in an unforgettable Champions League night and after the game he has revealed Pep’s obsession: “He asks us to give more. More and more, everyday… It’s not easy to accomplish it, but we are doing our best.” Believe it or not, he has done it! His performance was praised by the manager at Etihad.

Finally playing as a striker 2.0, because scoring is not enough anymore, they must also be multifaceted. There are some strikers, younger than Aguero, on the right path to becoming superstars. We have rounded up the top three and here is everything you need to know about them.

#1 Kylian Mbappé – AS Monaco

Preferred position: Striker in 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2

Market value: €50m

A star was born at Etihad, when Mbappe started for the first time in the Champions League and did not disappoint. He scored his first goal on the European stage with a powerful shot after a stunning 20 metres sprint and celebrated à-la Henry, sliding on the grass on his knees. This isn’t the only similarity with the former Arsenal striker.

Both have grown at Monaco and Mbappé’s running style is similar to that of Henry’s: with his high knees and a wide stride, he looks like a cheetah on the pitch. Thanks to his supreme technique, Mbappé is breaking all of Henry’s records in French football. He needed only half of the games as Henry to score his first 22 goals, becoming the youngest debutant and the youngest to score a goal in Ligue 1 history, such a fantastic achievement for someone so young.

With his goal against Manchester City, he became the youngest French player to score in a Champions League knockout game too, while both Henry and Karim Benzema were 20 when they scored their first goal at this stage. When he was 14, Zinedine Zidane invited him at La Casa Blanca in Madrid but Mbappé, a Frenchman of Cameroonian descent, preferred to stay at Monaco. If he continues breaking records, there is no doubt that Real Madrid will try to buy him again soon.

After refusing a whopping €40 million offer from Manchester City and after netting 13 in 27 games, his value is vastly increasing day by day.