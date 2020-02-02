3 ideal clubs for Dani Ceballos should he leave Arsenal

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Dani Ceballos has found life difficult in London

Dani Ceballos' loan move to Arsenal hasn't really panned out the way he expected it to. The Spanish midfielder, after a good start to life at the Emirates, has somewhat faded away and after struggling with injuries, has found himself out of the squad more often than not.

Recently, even Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that Ceballos needs to work hard to earn a place in the team. The Spaniard was even looking for a move in January but now that the winter transfer window has ended, the Gunners can either make Ceballos' move permanent or let him re-join Real Madrid at the end of the season. If he does indeed return to Real Madrid, he can start searching for his next club as the 23-year-old doesn't seem to have any immediate future at the Bernabeu due to the rise of Federico Valverde.

So, we are going to suggest three destinations for Ceballos if he leaves Arsenal.

Nuno might be searching for a midfielder in the summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers are a fast-rising club in the Premier League and the Molineux is a really attractive destination for young and budding players. So, there's no reason why Ceballos shouldn't consider moving there if a possibility opens up. Nuno Espirito Santo likes to line his team in a 3-5-2 formation, and the creative spark in his team is provided by Joao Moutinho, who is currently 34 years old.

That's where Ceballos comes in as he can be a like-for-like replacement for Moutinho. The Spaniard can be a deep-lying playmaker and is also a set-piece specialist. In addition, he will perfectly fit into Wolves' possession-based style of play. He should definitely be looked at by Wolves if they are lining up a replacement for Moutinho in the summer.

Ever Banega has been incredible for Sevilla

The safest option for someone as young as Ceballos would be to stay in Spain and move to a club who are making strides forward. Sevilla are one such club and they could really do with someone like Ceballos as they need to find someone, who can take up the mantle of creativity from Ever Banega, or at the very least, support him.

Advertisement

Banega is currently 32 years old and sooner rather than later, Sevilla will have to dip into the market to seek a replacement for their prolific Argentine. That's why a move for Ceballos makes sense as he resembles the way Banega likes to operate.

The Spaniard also knows La Liga inside out, so it wouldn't be too hard for him to settle at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. One can definitely see Sevilla in the race to sign Ceballos if the Real Madrid loanee decides to change his club at the end of the season.

Suso's departure has left a creative hole at AC Milan

A club who are desperately looking for some creativity in their ranks are AC Milan, especially after selling Suso to Sevilla in the January transfer window. Furthermore, the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta have failed to provide the desired creativity from midfield and hence, we have seen the lack of goals scored by the club this season.

Ceballos is someone who could instantly fit into Stefano Pioli's possession-based style of play, as the Spanish midfielder is one of the best when it comes to the technical aspects of the game. He is also hardworking and loves to dictate play from deep, which is something AC Milan can use.

Also, signing him should be a no brainer for Milan as they will get a long-term midfield partner for Franck Kessie, which can then allow someone like Paqueta to drive forward. All in all, if AC Milan make a move for Ceballos in the summer, it will make sense.

Also Read: 3 Ways in which Cedric Soares improves Arsenal's squad | Premier League 2019-20