3 immediate issues at Manchester United for Solskjaer to worry about

Solskjaer will have to plan for the next season immediately

Manchester United confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the permanent manager of the club yesterday, ending days of speculation regarding the future of the Norwegian. The United board deserve credit for taking such a proactive stance and the early appointment will help United plan the upcoming days better.

Even though the Norwegian had a fantastic start to life as the Caretaker Manager of the club, the road ahead is not so rosy. In this article, we take a look at the 3 immediate issues at Manchester United for Solskjaer to worry about.

#3 Contract Renewals

Both Spaniards have been vital for Manchester United under Solskjaer

The Norwegian’s first worries will be the contract renewals of some of his key players. The 1 year extension has been activated in David De Gea’s contract, which means that the Spaniard is surely staying for the next season. But Solskjaer now has to ensure that De Gea commits his long term future at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is currently on £200K per week, but negotiations are on, which could see him earn significantly more.

On the other hand, Ander Herrera’s contract also expires in the summer. The Spaniard has been a key feature of Solskjaer’s team and the Norwegian will be desperate to have his midfield dynamo in the team next season. Herrera is supposedly on a £75K per week salary, which United have to increase to keep him at Old Trafford.

Among the other players who are also without a contract in the summer are Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Matteo Darmian. Mata has not sealed a first team place under Solskjaer, but is still an important squad member. Pereira has done admirably whenever called upon and his age should entice the Norwegian. Matteo Darmian, on the other hand, has rarely featured for Solskjaer, making just 2 appearances and playing only 91 minutes. The Italian could be on the way out, however, the new boss will have the final say.

Whatever decisions Solskjaer takes on the contract renewals of these men will have an impact on United’s transfer business in the summer and their performance next season.

