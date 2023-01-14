3 injured Chelsea players whose return will help improve the team's performance

Chelsea have been badly hit with a handful of injuries which have greatly affected the team's overall performance this season.

The Blues are currently without at least 10 first-team players due to injury. These include Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek among others.

While there may be other facts responsible for the team's overall dip in form, it is hard to believe that these injuries haven't greatly contributed.

This article will take a look at three Blues players whose return from injury could improve the team's performance.

#1 Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is the latest Chelsea player to be injured

Not many fans would have envisaged at the start of the season that Denis Zakaria would go on to become an integral part of Chelsea.

The 26-year-old player has gradually worked his way into becoming a starter in midfield for the Blues due to his impressive displays lately.

However, a disappointing injury setback against Fulham at Craven Cottage now means that the Blues will be without the in-form Swiss international.

Zakaria has so far been the most athletic and energetic player in Chelsea's midfield, in recent times. His runs and timely interceptions also helped in initiating attacks and break-up play.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Do you agree that Denis Zakaria needs to start more games. Do you agree that Denis Zakaria needs to start more games. https://t.co/gJxbLVje1Q

His absence is expected to be greatly missed in subsequent games for the Blues. They will have to make do with an out-of-form Jorginho at the base of the midfield, who has often time left the backline exposed.

#2 Reece James

James is one of Chelsea's key players

The highly-rated defender has been one of Chelsea's best players this season whenever he has featured for the Blues.

However, injury set-backs has limited Reece James from having a consistent run of games for the West London giants.

James' influence in games for the Blues can't be overlooked as he plays a key role in both attack and defense when on the pitch.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Under Graham Potter, Chelsea have an 83% win percentage when Reece James plays…



We have a 23% win percentage when he doesn’t. Under Graham Potter, Chelsea have an 83% win percentage when Reece James plays…We have a 23% win percentage when he doesn’t. https://t.co/riSFE2ZWiq

His incredible passing and crossing technique often helps in adding much-needed creativity to the team during games. Such has seen him register four goal contributions this season.

The 23-year-old player also offers defensive stability to the team, especially on the right-hand side where he normally operates from.

James' strength, speed, and defensive awareness makes it difficult for opposing teams to get past him. His physique also provides him a huge presence when defending against set-pieces.

#3 N'Golo Kante

Kante last played for Chelsea in August 2022

When fully fit, very few Chelsea players can rival N'Golo Kante's performance or contribution on the field of play. He is often hailed as one of the club's key players.

Ever since his injury against Spurs way back in August last year, the Blues have missed his presence and work rate in midfield.

Kante is known for his tireless runs, interceptions, tackles, and ball progression, all of which have been lacking in midfield so far this season.

His style of play is quite unique and rare, which makes it extremely difficult for any Blues player to replicate in his absence.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK We have missed Ngolo Kante all season. Just hope he comes back for our Champions League run. We have missed Ngolo Kante all season. Just hope he comes back for our Champions League run. https://t.co/2DybSk5pbD

While the exact date of his return isn't yet known to the public, Kante's return is definitely expected to have a positive impact on the team.

He has only made two Premier League appearances for the Blues this season and is yet to feature under English tactician Graham Potter.

