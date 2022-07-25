3 Jules Kounde alternatives Chelsea could look at signing

Sevilla's Jules Kounde is among the most sought-after defenders in Europe. Barcelona and Chelsea are currently in the race to sign the France international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have reportedly agreed a transfer fee with the Spanish club. However, they are waiting for the green light from the player to conclude the deal

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona are looking to hijack the deal and have agreed personal terms with the player. They are now preparing a final bid to sign the defender.

The Blues will have to look at alternatives for Kounde if he joins the Blaugrana.

On that note, here's a list of three players Chelsea could sign if they fail to l and Jules Kounde.

#1 Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has been identified as Jules Kounde alternative.

Josko Gvardiol has established himself among the best players in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2019. He has played 29 Bundesliga games for the club so far, scoring two goals.

The Croatia international is a versatile defender who is capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back. His key strengths are his passing and dribbling skills along with his reading of the game. According to WhoScored, Gvardiol averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.9 clearances and 70.6 passes in the league last term.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea have lined up three alternative targets to Jules Kounde in Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol but they are all 'imperfect options'.[via @NizaarKinsella #Chelsea have lined up three alternative targets to Jules Kounde in Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol but they are all 'imperfect options'. [via @NizaarKinsella]

According to the Evening Standard (via Sports Illustrated), the Blues have identified Gvardiol as an alternative to Kounde. They will make a move for him if they fail in their pursuit of the France international.

#2 Presnel Kimpembe

The France international could be an excellent Jules Kounde alternative.

Presnel Kimpembe is another defender who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

The France international has been a consistent performer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since making his professional debut in 2014. He has played 152 games for the Parisians so far, scoring one goal.

Kimpembe helped the Paris-based club win 16 major trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles. The 26-year-old was part of the 2020-21's 'UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Season'.

The France international is currently in the final two years of his contract at the Parc des Princes. According to Foot Mercato, PSG are open to selling the defender for a fee of close to £43 million.

#3 Pau Torres

Chelsea could look at Pau Torres as Jules Kounde alternative.

Villareal's Pau Torres is one of the most talented defenders in La Liga and will be an excellent addition to the Blues' backline.

The 25-year-old is a ball-playing defender who averaged 60 passes per 90 in the league last term. He is also known for his anticipation and ability to defend during 1v1 situations.

The Spain international played a key role in the Yellow Submarine's UEFA Europa League triumph during the 2020-21 season and was included in the competition's 'Team of the Season'. He was also the Spanish club's top performer in their run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Blues are ready to make a bid for the Spain international. However, they will face competition from Serie A against Juventus Hotspur to secure his services.

