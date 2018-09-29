Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018/19: 3 Key Battles that will decide the Madrid Derby

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Feature
149   //    29 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
The Bernabeu will play host to an exciting fixture

Real Madrid welcome neighbours Atletico to the Santiago Bernabeu in what should be an intriguing encounter. The Madrid derby is always one of the main fixtures of the LaLiga season and its importance has catapulted in recent years due to the emergence of Atleti.

Both sides were involved in 3-0 games in the week but were on different sides of the coin. Atletico comfortably won against Huesca and they currently sit third in the standings.

Real, on the other hand, were drubbed by Sevilla which cost them the top spot which belongs to Barcelona. They are second only on goal difference, but arguably Atletico is the side who is in form going into the tie.

The defeat in Seville was coach Julen Lopetegui's first defeat, but he is confident going into the tie. Counterpart Diego Simeone has experienced the derby before, and he is not judging his opponents based on their midweek loss.

The Bernabeu will play host to stars like Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann and individuals battles on the pitch will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the game. On that note here are 3 key battles that will decide the Madrid derby:

#3 Sergio Ramos vs Diego Costa

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Costa is Simeone's trusted lieutenant

These two are arguably the biggest characters of their respective teams, mostly in a positive light. They don't shy away from the big occasions, and today will be no different.

Ramos is a world-class defender whose defensive work and ball-playing skills are clear for all to see. But he often draws attention for the other side of his game which involves fouling, bookings, and the predictable red card.

Costa is a beast in his own right, and the Spaniard is a nightmare for defenders. He has not exactly lit up the league this season, and he is yet to open his account. But he brings so much to the table that Simeone is sure to pursue with him.

This battle could be a rough one and a fascinating one to watch. Expect some dirty stuff to go on as both these players have the knack of crossing limits. But it's a derby, so the win is all that matters, right?

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
