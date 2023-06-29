Chelsea are one of the top clubs in Europe who will be looking to return to their best form next season following their abysmal performance in the 2022-23 campaign. The Blues were a shadow of themselves in the recently concluded term. They failed to progress deep into any cup competition and recorded one of the worst league performances in the club's history, finishing 12th in the league.

To remedy the shortcomings of last season, the club has hired an experienced manager Mauricio Pochettino. They are also in the process of a massive clear out of their heavily packed squad and have let big-name experienced players like N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kalidou Koulibaly leave Stamford Bridge.

As a result of this massive clearout, Pochettino's side will be short of personnel in some important positions. the Blues will need to rope in quality players to fill these vacant spots. Without further ado, we look at three key positions in Chelsea that need reinforcements.

#3 Goalkeeper

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The shot-stopper position at Stamford Bridge needs to be strengthened ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea have struggled to acquire a reliable goalkeeper in recent years and this needs to be addressed as they look to rebuild for the future.

Three seasons ago, it seemed their goalkeeping worries were over after acquiring Senegalese shot-stopper Mendy. However, the 31-year-old who was superb in his first season at the club lost form in the last campaign and has left the clubfor Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli.

This leaves Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice option in the goalkeeping department. However, the Spaniard is not the most reliable hand between the sticks and has been caught wanting on numerous occasions.

Although he had a decent 2022-23 season, recording 30.8% clean sheets, the club still needs to rope in a top-rated goalie who can possibly displace or pose as a competitor to Kepa. The Blues have been linked to some notable goalkeepers namely Mike Maignan and Andre Onana of AC Milan and Inter Milan respectively, as per football.london.

#2 Midfield

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

This department is where the Blues needs to reinforce the most if they are to compete on all fronts next season. Chelsea are currently depleted in size and quality across all positions in the midfield.

Kante, Loftus-Cheek and Kovacic have been sold and Mason Mount is the verge of exiting the club for Manchester United as per Fabrizio Romano. This leaves Enzo Fernandez as the only defensive midfielder. In central midfield, the Blues will be left with only Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The midfield is the pivot of any football team, and Chelsea lacks adequate manpower in this position. There is a need to provide a backup for Enzo Fernandez in defensive midfield. Getting a creative attacking midfielder is also paramount as well as bolstering their central midfield options.

#3 Centre-forward

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The need to recruit a quality and dependable centre-forward at Chelsea can not be over emphasized. The Blues have tried various attacking options over the years but still have not gotten the right fit. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Gonzalo Higuain, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all failed to deliver in this position.

Romelu Lukaku is still contracted to the club, but the possibility of him returningis not certain. Pochettino will have to decide if the Belgian will fit into his plans. Aubameyang is not the striker he used to be and could leave the club this summer after featuring just 21 times across competitions last term, with a paltry output of three goals.

This leaves Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana as the only natural centre-forwards in the squad. The west London club recently beefed up their attacking options by roping in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. However, the France international is more of an attacking midfielder and second striker than a traditional point man.

Chelsea really struggled to score goals last season, netting just 49 goals across competitions. To increase this number Pochettino needs to make the signing of a reliable and prolific top nine a top priority.

